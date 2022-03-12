Two offseasons ago, Seth Curry anticipated playing with the Dallas Mavericks for the 2020-2021 NBA season. But during the 2020 NBA Draft, he found out he would be traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in exchange for Josh Richardson and a pick.

After playing the entire 2020-2021 season with the Sixers, Curry hoped he had found a long-term home in Philadelphia.

"I hope so," Curry said back in November when asked if he wanted to stay in Philly for the long haul. "But I thought I'd be in Dallas for a long time, too, so you never know. It's a crazy business. Things change fast. As a player, you want to be somewhere for a long time. It's been a great fit. I love the energy in Philly. We'll see what happens."

However, halfway through the 2021-2022 season, Curry was thrown into the blockbuster trade that netted the Sixers James Harden and Paul Millsap.

Now, Curry is on his eighth team. This past Thursday night, the veteran sharpshooter made his return to Philadelphia to face the Sixers as a member of the Brooklyn Nets. Although he was in Philly for a short time, Curry received a warm welcome from Sixers fans when he was first introduced.

"It was good to get a warm reception early in the game," Curry said after the matchup. "Introductions from the Philly fans. I had a great time here."

While Curry enjoyed his time with the Sixers, he definitely had a revenge game mentality on Thursday.

In 27 minutes of action, Curry went 10-14 from the field. Shooting efficiently, as he's done with the Sixers for most of the season, the veteran sharpshooter accounted for 24 points in Brooklyn's blowout victory over the Sixers.

"It was a big-time game," he said. "Everybody was saying all week and all day that this wasn't a regular-season game for both teams. They came out with that energy. Joel (Embiid) came out with that look in his eye and wanted to dominate, you could see it, and we just matched intensity."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.