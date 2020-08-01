All76ers
Will Pacers' Victor Oladipo Play vs. Sixers on Saturday?

Justin Grasso

Before the Indiana Pacers took a flight to Orlando, Florida, in early July, their star guard Victor Oladipo was torn on whether he was going to play in the season's restart or not. Now, the Indiana guard is close to deciding on whether he will sit out or compete against the Sixers on Saturday.

"I'll decide tomorrow," Oladipo told the Indiana media on Friday afternoon in regards to his game status. "[I'm going to] meet with the coaching staff, meet with the medical staff -- just gotta wait and see till tomorrow."

According to Yahoo Sports' NBA insider Chris Haynes, Oladipo is still unsure as of Saturday morning. But per Haynes' report, Oladipo plans to be present and warming up with his team. That's when Oladipo and the Pacers' medical and coaching staff will decide whether the Pacers' guard will play or not.

It's been a tough road to get to this point for Oladipo. Last season, the Pacers' star played in only 36 games before suffering a season-ending injury. It was unclear if Oladipo was going to have the opportunity to return to the Pacers' lineup during the 2019-2020 season -- but he did before the league's COVID-19 hiatus. 

In 13 games, Oladipo played roughly 25 minutes-per-game, accounting for 13 points-per-game, which is his lowest average since his rookie year back in Orlando. Regardless of his production through that short stint, though, Oladipo still gives Indiana a massive advantage. And the seven-year veteran's presence on the floor would definitely help Indiana out against Philly on Saturday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

