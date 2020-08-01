All76ers
Top Stories
News

76ers vs. Pacers: Live Updates From Sixers' Season Restart

Justin Grasso

The time has finally come. For the first time since the memorable night of March 11, the Philadelphia 76ers will play meaningful basketball with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Months ago, it was unclear if the Sixers were going to conclude the 2019-2020 season with actual closure.

But now it's confirmed they will. Beginning on Saturday, August 1, the Sixers and the Pacers will compete in the first of eight seeding games. The sixth-place Sixers will have an opportunity to move up to the fifth seed in the East as early as Saturday night with a win over the Pacers, who currently hold a tie-breaker over Philly.

While the Sixers are no longer worried about competing for a spot in the playoffs, the team can move up a couple of spots in the Eastern Conference's rank during these final eight games. Here, we'll offer up live updates regarding tonight's matchup throughout the day, beginning with Brett Brown's pregame press conference and going all the way through to the end of the game.

Game Details 

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Orlando, Florida

Odds: Sixers -5.5, O/U 213

Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia+

*Odds provided by The Action Network

Pregame Reading

Sixers Injury Report

  • Joel Embiid (calf): Not Listed, will play vs. Pacers
  • Raul Neto (back): Probable
  • Glenn Robinson III (hip): Doubtful

Pacers Injury Report

  • Goga Bitadze (knee): Questionable
  • Malcolm Brogdon (cervical strain): Questionable
  • Jeremy Lamb (knee): Out
  • Domantas Sabonis (foot): Out
  • Victor Oladipo (quad): Questionable 

Up Next: Brett Brown's Pregame Press Notes at 5:30 PM EST. 

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers vs. Pacers: NBA Season's Restart Begins for Sixers on Saturday

The Philadelphia 76ers will take on the Indiana Pacers on Saturday night for the restart of the Sixers' 2019-2020 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

Will Pacers' Victor Oladipo Play vs. Sixers on Saturday?

Indiana Pacers star Victor Oladipo is still deciding on whether he will play against the Sixers on Saturday or not.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz to Join 76ers Teammates in National Anthem Protests

In Matisse Thybulle's latest Vlog, he revealed a team-wide conversation among 76ers players. During the meeting, Furkan Korkmaz revealed he's with his teammates when it comes to National Anthem protests.

Justin Grasso

How an Econ Teacher Inspired a Front-Runner to Trust The Process

Being a fan of a winning NBA team is easy. Trusting the process of a re-building franchise such as the 76ers is much more rewarding in the end, though.

Jonathan Wren

Sixers Fans not Happy After Trey Burke Went off With Mavericks

Former Sixers guard Trey Burke debuted with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night and had himself a game. To no surprise, Philly fans are upset with the Sixers' front office.

Justin Grasso

Embiid, Simmons Serious About Wanting Virtual Fans to Boo 76ers

When Philadelphia 76ers fans aren't happy, they let you know -- and the team seems to appreciate that. Therefore, Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid want the NBA to ensure virtual Sixers fans will boo the team if they are doing bad.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

76ers: 6 Players who Struggled to Stand out in Orlando Scrimmages

Which Philadelphia 76ers players came out of the Orlando scrimmages as losers? Here are the six duds from the three exhibition games.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

Joel Embiid Will Play vs. Pacers on Saturday

After missing scrimmage time, will Philadelphia 76ers' Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III, and Raul Neto have the opportunity to play on Saturday against the Pacers?

Justin Grasso

Simmons, Horford say 76ers' Team Chemistry is Better Than Ever

Philadelphia 76ers stars Ben Simmons and Al Horford are under the belief that the team is clicking way better now than they ever did throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson, Raul Neto to Practice on Friday

Philadelphia 76ers injured players such as Joel Embiid, Glenn Robinson III, and Raul Neto are all set to practice on Friday afternoon.

Justin Grasso