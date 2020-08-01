76ers vs. Pacers: Live Updates From Sixers' Season Restart

The time has finally come. For the first time since the memorable night of March 11, the Philadelphia 76ers will play meaningful basketball with a matchup against the Indiana Pacers. Months ago, it was unclear if the Sixers were going to conclude the 2019-2020 season with actual closure.

But now it's confirmed they will. Beginning on Saturday, August 1, the Sixers and the Pacers will compete in the first of eight seeding games. The sixth-place Sixers will have an opportunity to move up to the fifth seed in the East as early as Saturday night with a win over the Pacers, who currently hold a tie-breaker over Philly.

While the Sixers are no longer worried about competing for a spot in the playoffs, the team can move up a couple of spots in the Eastern Conference's rank during these final eight games. Here, we'll offer up live updates regarding tonight's matchup throughout the day, beginning with Brett Brown's pregame press conference and going all the way through to the end of the game.

Game Details

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Indiana Pacers

Time: 7:00 PM EST.

Location: Orlando, Florida

Odds: Sixers -5.5, O/U 213

Broadcast: NBC Sports Philadelphia+

*Odds provided by The Action Network

Pregame Reading

Sixers Injury Report

Joel Embiid (calf): Not Listed, will play vs. Pacers

Raul Neto (back): Probable

Glenn Robinson III (hip): Doubtful

Pacers Injury Report

Goga Bitadze (knee): Questionable

Malcolm Brogdon (cervical strain): Questionable

Jeremy Lamb (knee): Out

Domantas Sabonis (foot): Out

Victor Oladipo (quad): Questionable

Up Next: Brett Brown's Pregame Press Notes at 5:30 PM EST.