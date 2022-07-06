The Philadelphia 76ers fired up their 2022 Summer League run on Tuesday night in Salt Lake City, Utah. For their first matchup, the Sixers met with the Memphis Grizzlies.

Going into the game, many anticipated the Sixers’ debut of the recently signed guard, Trevelin Queen. Coming off of a highly-impressive NBA G League run last year, which landed Queen MVP honors, his Sixers’ Summer League debut generated a lot of buzz before Tuesday night.

Unfortunately, Queen was held out of Tuesday’s game. According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Queen is still in a reconditioning phase. Therefore, his debut will come later.

With Queen out, several other Sixers had a chance to take the shine in the team’s Summer League debut on Tuesday. Here’s how some of the standouts performed in Philadelphia's 103-99 loss against the Grizzlies.

The Standouts

Paul Reed

Going into his third season, some might argue that Paul Reed is probably too good for Summer League action, but that doesn’t phase the former second-round pick. As Reed is trying to develop and prove his worth to the 76ers as much as possible, the 23-year-old center/forward is willing to do whatever it takes to bring his game to another level.

Stats: 20 points, 15 rebounds, 4 steals, 5 turnovers in 31 minutes.

Isaiah Joe

The former Arkansas standout is in a similar position as Reed. At this point, Joe should probably be out of Summer League action, but he still has a lot to prove. Just like last year’s Summer League run, Joe was looking to light it up from beyond the arc on Tuesday night. He clearly still has some work to do, but it was a solid first game while shaking off some rust.

Stats: 19 points, 3 assists, 2 steals, 1 block, 33% from three in 28 minutes.

Charlie Brown Jr.

When Charlie Brown got his opportunity to play in Philly and Delaware last season, his defensive value shined the brightest. On Tuesday night, he showed solid flashes on offense as well. While Brown didn’t take many shots from the field, he was highly efficient overall.

Stats: 15 points, 7 rebounds, 2 assists, 2 steals, 2 turnovers in 22 minutes.

Honorable Mentions

Jaden Springer

The young prospect has a lot of eyes on him this Summer as the 76ers want to see if Springer can take a notable leap or not. His confidence seems to be growing a lot, and Springer left a lot of reasons to be excited about him moving forward.

Stats: 15 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists, 1 steal, 1 block, 70% FT in 28 minutes.

Grant Riller

Last season, Grant Riller had a lot of buzz around his name as a sleeper on the Sixers. Being on a two-way contract, Riller had an opportunity to play for the 76ers and the Blue Coats last year. Unfortunately, two major injuries halted his progress. Eventually, Riller took the rest of the season off to rehab from a shoulder injury. Now, he’s back and looking to make the most of his opportunity this Summer.

Stats: 12 points, 2 assists, 60% FG, 3 turnovers in 14 minutes.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

