Philadelphia 76ers Donate 10,000 Co-Branded Masks

Justin Grasso

This week, the Philadelphia 76ers announced they have partnered up with NovaCare to donate 10,000 co-branded, team-themed masks to communities in need within Philadelphia and South Jersey. 

The Sixers Youth Foundation identified eleven areas in need where the 10,000 masks will be distributed. The places of distribution include Philabundance, Food Corps, Cathedral Kitchen, Playworks, Salvation Army Krocs Center, LUCY Outreach, Camden County School District, KIPP Schools, Camden Health & Athletic Association, Food Bank of SJ, and Camden County Department of Human Services.

The Sixers' latest donations are just one of many throughout the NBA's hiatus. Dating back to as early as March, the 76ers' organization has made a number of contributions from the team's Managing Partners, down to the players. 

Back in April, Sixers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer made several substantial contributions to Philabundance, the Philadelphia School District, The Cooper Foundation, and The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. 

Most recently, the Sixers' organization teamed up with The GIANT Company in order to provide 2,500 meals to healthcare workers at The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Cooper Hospital in Camden, New Jersey, Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, and other local healthcare providers in the span of just a few days.

Now, the latest act of generosity by the team will help supply residents in need of masks within Philadelphia, and South Jersey areas as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the country. And for those who are fans of the Sixers, they will be happy to wear a mask while also supporting the 76ers as the NBA gears up for a return soon.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

