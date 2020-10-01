The Philadelphia 76ers clearly see potential in hiring former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. After all, they reached out to his representatives hours after the news broke he was no longer going to be a part of the Clippers organization moving forward.

As the Sixers are looking to wrap up their search for a new head coach at some point this week, they made sure to get Rivers in Philly on Wednesday to have a formal meeting with Sixers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, along with General Manager, Elton Brand.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the meetings between Rivers and Sixers' management were positive. And while Rivers has emerged as a serious candidate, and potentially the new favorite over former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni, the Sixers have not extended an offer to Rivers at this time.

On Wednesday, the Sixers' coaching search was down to three candidates, including Rivers, D'Antoni, and Clippers assistant Ty Lue. Following Lue's formal interview on Tuesday, the former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach didn't seem to make much of a lasting impression on the Sixers' organization as he fell out of favor lately.

At this point, the race for Philly's head coaching job is between Rivers and D'Antoni. While Rivers might've taken over as the top candidate, being that his availability was the most recent, Wojnarowski reports the former Rockets head coach is "still in consideration" in the eyes of the Sixers management. Lue, on the other hand, will consider other options in New Orleans, Houston, and Los Angeles.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_