SI.com
All76ers
HomeNews
Search

Philadelphia 76ers Haven't Extended Doc Rivers an Offer

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers clearly see potential in hiring former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers. After all, they reached out to his representatives hours after the news broke he was no longer going to be a part of the Clippers organization moving forward.

As the Sixers are looking to wrap up their search for a new head coach at some point this week, they made sure to get Rivers in Philly on Wednesday to have a formal meeting with Sixers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer, along with General Manager, Elton Brand.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski, the meetings between Rivers and Sixers' management were positive. And while Rivers has emerged as a serious candidate, and potentially the new favorite over former Houston Rockets head coach Mike D'Antoni, the Sixers have not extended an offer to Rivers at this time.

On Wednesday, the Sixers' coaching search was down to three candidates, including Rivers, D'Antoni, and Clippers assistant Ty Lue. Following Lue's formal interview on Tuesday, the former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach didn't seem to make much of a lasting impression on the Sixers' organization as he fell out of favor lately.

At this point, the race for Philly's head coaching job is between Rivers and D'Antoni. While Rivers might've taken over as the top candidate, being that his availability was the most recent, Wojnarowski reports the former Rockets head coach is "still in consideration" in the eyes of the Sixers management. Lue, on the other hand, will consider other options in New Orleans, Houston, and Los Angeles.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Report: Rivers 'Swiftly Supplanted' D'Antoni as 76ers' Favorite

As the Philadelphia 76ers continue to search for the team's next head coach, a recent report indicates Doc Rivers has surpassed Mike D'Antoni as the favorite.

Justin Grasso

Rivers Heads Home After Wrapping up Interview With 76ers

Former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers headed home on Thursday morning after interviewing with the Philadelphia 76ers Wednesday.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Ty Lue in a 'Strong Position' to Land Clippers Job

After firing Doc Rivers earlier this week, the Los Angeles Clippers are giving a good look to Ty Lue to fill in as the head coach potentially.

Justin Grasso

The Biggest Concern for Each 76ers Coaching Candidate

The Philadelphia 76ers have three top candidates left on the market. While they could all be solid additions, each coach has a big concern surrounding them.

Justin Grasso

76ers Rumors: Rivers, Lue, D'Antoni are Final Three Candidates

The latest wave of 76ers rumors regarding the head coach vacancy indicates that Doc Rivers, Ty Lue, and Mike D'Antoni are the final three candidates they will consider.

Justin Grasso

Bill Simmons Believes Sixers Will Land Doc Rivers

The Ringer's Bill Simmons recently predicted the Sixers will be the team that lands former Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers.

Justin Grasso

Former Clippers HC Doc Rivers to Meet With 76ers

Former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers is set to meet with the Philadelphia 76ers this week for the head coach vacancy.

Justin Grasso

How Desirable is 76ers' Coaching Vacancy?

There are over five coaching vacancies around the NBA, with the Philadelphia 76ers being one. Where does the Sixers job rank in comparison to the others?

Justin Grasso

76ers HC Target Ty Lue has Three Other Teams Lined up

The Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Ty Lue becoming the next head coach of the team potentially. However, they aren't alone in the battle for Lue's services.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler Has no Hard Feelings for 76ers

Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler recently mentioned he has no hard feelings towards the Philadelphia 76ers after last season.

Justin Grasso