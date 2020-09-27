SI.com
Philadelphia 76ers Interest in Ty Lue Seems to Be Fading

Justin Grasso

Before the Philadelphia 76ers called it quits with Brett Brown as the franchise's head coach, Los Angeles Clippers assistant Ty Lue was already rumored to be a potential replacement. Once Philly made it official and moved on from Brown, it seemed the job instantly became Ty Lue's to lose.

A little over a month later, however, the situation is much different. As expected, more coaches became available over time as several teams got bounced out of the postseason. The Indiana Pacers fired Nate McMillan while the Oklahoma City Thunder decided to mutually part ways with Billy Donovan.

Following the first round of the postseason, the Houston Rockets ended a four-year relationship with Mike D'Antoni after the veteran coach failed to agree to an extension with the Rockets throughout the season. Once Donovan and D'Antoni became available, the Sixers showed interest.

Over the last couple of weeks, the Sixers reportedly interviewed Donovan and D'Antoni as Lue continued to help Doc Rivers coach the Clippers in the playoffs. Earlier in the week, Donovan decided to become the next head coach of the Chicago Bulls, leaving the Sixers' job as a two-man race between Lue and D'Antoni.

Last month, it seemed inevitable that Lue would revamp his career as a head coach in Philly, but it seems the Sixers' interest in the Clippers assistant is beginning to fade. According to a report from The Philadelphia Inquirer's Keith Pompey, the Sixers' head coach position is now D'Anotni's "to lose." 

While Lue is still considered a top candidate for the job and even has an interview scheduled this week, D'Antoni has garnered praise all over from Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid, all the way up top to the Managing Partners. Meanwhile, Lue's process with the Sixers has consisted of nothing more than discussions with Sixers General Manager Elton Brand and nobody else -- including Josh Harris and David Blitzer.

The good news for Lue is that if he doesn't land the Sixers job, he has interest elsewhere around the NBA. Earlier this week, it's been reported the Clippers assistant is a strong candidate for D'Antoni's former job coaching the James Harden, Russell Westbrook-led Houston Rockets. Plus, the Indiana Pacers, New Orleans Pelicans, and Oklahoma City Thunder are all still on the hunt for a new leader as well.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

