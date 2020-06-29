All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers See a Nice Jump on Recent NBA Power Rankings

Justin Grasso

Before the NBA released the final eight-game regular-season schedule for the restart of the 2019-2020 season, many considered the Philadelphia 76ers a mystery team. While the Sixers were at the top of the league when it came to winning games at home this year, they were quite underwhelming on the road.

Now, it's unclear just how well they will do in a neutral setting without fans in attendance. While every NBA team is in the same position, CBS Sports' latest NBA Power Rankings indicated that Philly might see this current situation as beneficial as away games aren't the same, and the team is now healthy once again.

Biggest Jump in the Ranks?

Out of 22 total teams attending the NBA's bubble city in Orlando, Florida, CBS Sports ranks the 76ers as No. 7 in the NBA right now. That's a three-spot jump from the latest power rankings issued by them. As the circumstances are drastically different, and the final eight-game schedule is out for all to see, it is believed the Sixers have one of the easier schedules left, which could help them improve their spot in the playoffs.

"The Sixers hit the schedule jackpot, which should give them every opportunity to move up from the No. 6 spot in the East. They lead off with the Pacers, who may or may not have Victor Oladipo, then they get a run of five straight teams under .500. This means that Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and the Sixers could start their Orlando season at 6-0 and build some serious momentum heading into the playoffs." (h/t Colin Ward-Henninger of CBS Sports)

Unfortunately for Philly, the Eastern Conference is still very much competitive heading into the season's restart. Ahead of Philly is the Boston Celtics (No. 4), Toronto Raptors (No. 5), and the Milwaukee Bucks (No. 1). While the three of those Eastern Conference teams ahead of the Sixers have proven they deserve a spot in the top five, for now, the Sixers have also shown they can compete with the best of them throughout the year. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Tobias Harris is Confident in 76ers Chances of Winning a Title

Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Tobias Harris believes his team has a good chance of taking the title home this summer.

Justin Grasso

NBA Releases Philadelphia 76ers' Final Eight Games

The Philadelphia 76ers are officially set to continue the 2019-2020 NBA season in Orlando, Florida, next month.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Travel Date to Orlando for NBA's Restart is set

Next month, the Philadelphia 76ers will travel to Orlando, Florida for the restart of the 2019-2020 NBA season.

Justin Grasso

by

eman7640

Philadelphia 76ers Reportedly Sign Free Agent Ryan Broekhoff

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly added free agent forward Ryan Broekhoff to their roster ahead of the NBA's restart plans.

Justin Grasso

NBA Recently Issued 302 COVID-19 Tests to Players

The NBA recently issued a total of 302 COVID-19 tests to players as the league prepares for the season's restart.

Justin Grasso

NBA Rumors: Trey Burke Picking up Interest from Mavs

The latest wave of NBA rumors indicated that former Philadelphia 76ers guard Trey Burke is gaining some interest from the Dallas Mavericks.

Justin Grasso

Shake Milton Shows Love to Norvel Pelle During Quarantine

Philadelphia 76ers guard Shake Milton recently discussed how proud he is of his Delaware Blue Coats teammate, Norvel Pelle.

Justin Grasso

Charles Barkley Doubles-Down on Calling 76ers 'Sleepers'

Philadelphia 76ers legend Charles Barkley hasn't been shy about his positive opinion on the Sixers as the playoffs slowly approach.

Justin Grasso

3 Hypothetical Trades Involving 76ers' Al Horford

Philadelphia 76ers veteran big man Al Horford is quite the hot commodity in a list full of hypothetical trades for each NBA team.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Plan to Hold Virtual Pride Parade This Year

With the COVID-19 pandemic affecting annual plans, the Philadelphia 76ers plan to keep the trend of participating in a pride day parade this year on a virtual platform.

Justin Grasso