All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers Arrive in Orlando for NBA Restart

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers' plane has landed in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday night. For the last few weeks now, Sixers players have been back in Philly and New Jersey working out at the team's practice facility in Camden. 

While players had yet to be cleared for working out with one another, they are one step closer to getting back into basketball shape as the NBA's bubble is officially open for business. Over the next two days or so, Sixers players will quarantine in their hotels.

Then, all NBA players at the bubble will undergo a COVID-19 test to ensure they are healthy and ready to partake in training camp 2.0. So far, the team has steered clear of any COVID-19 cases -- so the Sixers are on the right path at the moment.

Now, the team is hopeful that keeps up. Earlier in the week, several Sixers expressed concern for the NBA's return to action in the bubble. Notably, Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid admitted he was hesitant to come to the season's restart.

Not because Embiid doesn't trust the NBA, but because he doesn't believe all players will follow the safety precautions. As expected, Embiid's comment created a ton of buzz over the last couple of days -- so he made sure to travel cautiously in style by rocking a hazmat suit on the team's plane.

If all goes right over the next couple of days, the Sixers will have the opportunity to start practicing for the first three scrimmages and the final eight games of the regular season. The Sixers' first scrimmage will take place on Friday, July 24th, against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Sixers' season will resume on August 1st, against Indiana. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Joel Embiid Quotes 50 Cent Heading Into Orlando Bubble

Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid makes light of a tough situation as heads to Orlando, Florida, for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

When Will Philadelphia 76ers Begin Scrimmaging in Orlando?

On Thursday, the Philadelphia 76ers are traveling to Orlando, Florida, gearing up for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

by

Justin Grasso

Norvel Pelle Looks Forward to Making up for Lack of Fans in Orlando

Philadelphia 76ers reserve center Norvel Pelle is excited to take on a important role on the bench during the NBA's restart in Orlando this summer.

Justin Grasso

Rookie Duty Resumed for 76ers' Matisse Thybulle on Thursday

Philadelphia 76ers rookie Matisse Thybulle had to resume his rookie duty on Thursday as the team will travel to Orlando, Florida for the NBA's restart.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Donate 10,000 Co-Branded Masks

The Philadelphia 76ers have teamed up with NovaCare to donate 10,000 co-branded masks to communities in need.

Justin Grasso

Kendrick Perkins Criticizes Joel Embiid for Orlando Bubble Concerns

Former NBA big man Kendrick Perkins recently joined The Undefeated to call out Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid.

Justin Grasso

76ers Managing Partners Could Soon Purchase New York Mets

76ers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer could soon acquire MLB's New York Mets as the team's seller has called for final offers.

Justin Grasso

Sixers Rival Report: 2 Eastern Conference Bubble Teams Take Hits

Looking at some of the Sixers' Eastern Conference rivals ahead of the NBA's restart, two teams that are competing for a playoff seed recently took hits with injury news.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons, Joel Embiid Refuse to let Philly Down

Philadelphia 76ers All-Star's Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid have some reservations about the NBA's restart, but that won't stop them from representing Philly in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

Despite Suspended Season, Sixers' Norvel Pelle is Still on a High

The Sixers' backup center Norvel Pelle is still in good spirits, despite the fact his rookie season has taken a weird turn because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Justin Grasso