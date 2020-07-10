The Philadelphia 76ers' plane has landed in Orlando, Florida, on Thursday night. For the last few weeks now, Sixers players have been back in Philly and New Jersey working out at the team's practice facility in Camden.

While players had yet to be cleared for working out with one another, they are one step closer to getting back into basketball shape as the NBA's bubble is officially open for business. Over the next two days or so, Sixers players will quarantine in their hotels.

Then, all NBA players at the bubble will undergo a COVID-19 test to ensure they are healthy and ready to partake in training camp 2.0. So far, the team has steered clear of any COVID-19 cases -- so the Sixers are on the right path at the moment.

Now, the team is hopeful that keeps up. Earlier in the week, several Sixers expressed concern for the NBA's return to action in the bubble. Notably, Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid admitted he was hesitant to come to the season's restart.

Not because Embiid doesn't trust the NBA, but because he doesn't believe all players will follow the safety precautions. As expected, Embiid's comment created a ton of buzz over the last couple of days -- so he made sure to travel cautiously in style by rocking a hazmat suit on the team's plane.

If all goes right over the next couple of days, the Sixers will have the opportunity to start practicing for the first three scrimmages and the final eight games of the regular season. The Sixers' first scrimmage will take place on Friday, July 24th, against the Memphis Grizzlies. The Sixers' season will resume on August 1st, against Indiana.

