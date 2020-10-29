After a disappointingly quiet start to the 2020 NBA offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers have made everything extremely interesting as of late. Back in August, the team fired head coach Brett Brown after seven seasons. Front office changes were expected to follow, but the Sixers remained quiet on that front throughout the search for a new head coach.

Eventually, the head coaching search concluded with the Sixers hiring former Los Angeles Clippers head coach, Doc Rivers. Then came the highly anticipated front office moves. Phil Jabour and Sergi Olivia found positions elsewhere as the Sixers added Peter Dinwiddie, Prosper Karangwa, and Jameer Nelson into the mix.

For a moment, it seemed the front office changes would stop there. Then Wednesday happened. A few weeks ago, Houston Rockets General Manager Daryl Morey decided to step down from his position after 13 seasons. When he removed himself from the Rockets' front office, Sixers Managing Partners Josh Harris and David Blitzer quietly convinced Morey to come in and help run the Sixers' front office.

On Wednesday, it became known that Morey and the Sixers were in advanced talks to make the former Rockets GM the President of Basketball Operations for the 76ers while keeping Elton Brand as the team's GM. Shortly after the front office chances took place -- Doc Rivers began making some significant changes to his staff.

The Overview

Kevin Young: When new head coaches enter the building, current assistant coaches aren't always guaranteed to stay on board. Kevin Young, who joined the Sixers in 2017, decided to take on a job with the Phoenix Suns, reuniting with former 76ers assistant coach, Monty Williams.

Dave Joerger: We've known former Sacramento Kings head coach Dave Joerger joined Rivers' staff for a couple of weeks now. After trying and failing to hire former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry as an associate head coach, Rivers shifted gears and landed Joerger as a notable assistant.

Dan Burke: Last year, Dan Burke admitted he hated Joel Embiid and the Sixers as he was coaching in his 19th season as an assistant with the Indiana Pacers. Funny enough, Burke now joins Rivers' staff to coach Embiid and Sixers. The combination of Joerger and Burke should help the 76ers' defense hit its stride.

Pete Dominguez: When Rivers signed on to coach the Sixers, many expected some of his Clippers assistants to follow him to Philly. Pete Dominguez served as the head video coordinator with the Clippers -- now he joins Rivers in Philly as an assistant, according to The Athletic's David Aldridge.

Sam Cassell: Speaking of Clippers assistant coaches, three-time NBA Champion and former Los Angeles Clippers assistant Sam Cassell will join Doc Rivers' staff with the Sixers. For the last few months, Cassell has garnered some notable interest in the head coaching market. Had he failed to land a head coaching position, Cassell intended to follow Rivers to Philly. It seems it's not Cassell's time to become a head coach just yet. Therefore, he will become a part of Rivers' staff.

John Bryant: The Chicago Bulls have shown tons of interest in Sixers staffers this year. Back in the spring, the Bulls hired Sixers Assistant General Manager Marc Eversly to become their head GM. Also, Chicago interviewed and considered 76ers assistant coach Ime Udoka for the Bulls' head coach position before hiring Billy Donovan. Now, the Bulls will snag Sixers' assistant John Bryant to join Donovan's staff.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_