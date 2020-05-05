All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers Preparing for a Potential Playoff Series vs. Boston Celtics

Justin Grasso

The status of the 2019-2020 NBA Season remains up in the air. While the league is still making an apparent effort to save the season, there's still a chance the COVID-19 pandemic could prevent the Philadelphia 76ers from finding closure this year.

Right now, though, the 76ers haven't given up hope. And every day, the team's staff and players are making sure they are prepared to compete if and when the NBA finds a resolution. 

Many believe that if the season gets back into action, there's a good chance the remainder of the regular season schedule is wiped out, and we'd skip straight to the postseason. If that's the case, the sixth-seeded 76ers would have to face the third-seeded, Boston Celtics. 

While that scenario won't be confirmed for some time, the 76ers are preparing as if that would be the case, according to Sixers' General Manager, Elton Brand. "We're talking about the Celtics as if they could be an opponent," Brand mentioned on Tuesday morning.

"Brett and the staff have also prepared for other teams in case there is a regular season and the odds change. We've done deep dives. As a fan, I would love to see this team in the playoffs. I've said it many times, [the playoffs] is what we are built for, and I want to see that. We are preparing as if we are going to the playoffs and playing the Celtics."

[RELATED: Elton Brand 'Optimistic' About Ben Simmons' Recovery]

Even though the Sixers would be considered underdogs against the Celtics in the playoffs, Philly would probably feel confident knowing they've defeated Boston three out of four times this season. On the flip side, however, the last meeting between Boston and Philly wasn't so favorable for the Sixers.

Although they were at full-strength back in early February, the Sixers were destroyed in Boston 116-95. A 76ers versus Celtics playoff series in the first round isn't an ideal scenario for Philly, but they might not have a say in the matter anymore if the NBA skips straight to playoffs. Therefore, Philly's staff continues to prepare for Boston. 

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers GM Elton Brand 'Optimistic' About Ben Simmons' Recovery

76ers General Manager Elton Brand mentioned on Tuesday that he's 'optimistic' about Ben Simmons' injury recovery.

Justin Grasso

76ers: 3 Takeaways From NBA Insider's Discussion on Season's Status

Recently, The Athletic's Shams Charania participated in an NBA, NHL, MLB insiders' roundtable. Here's what we've learned about a potential 76ers return this season.

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers: ESPN Ranks Top 74 Jerseys in NBA History

ESPN recently ranked the top 74 jerseys in NBA History. How many Philadelphia 76ers combinations made the list?

Justin Grasso

Best of SI: ‘Last Dance’ Director Explains Michael Jordan's ‘Little Laker Boy’ Comment

In Monday’s Hot Clicks: Michael Jordan’s comments about a young KobeBryant, an ex-MLB pitcher encounters a bear and more

SI Wire

Best of SI: Baseball Cards Providing Entertainment During Quarantine

How the Internet Saved Trading Cards—And Why the Pandemic is Making Them Even More Popular.

SI Wire

NBA Reportedly Discussing a Fall Return for 2019-2020 Season

The NBA cannot confirm a return or cancellation for the 2019-2020 season at this time. However, Brian Windhorst has heard discussions about a potential return for the fall.

Justin Grasso

Jimmy Butler Reminds Everybody Once Again He's Not a Fan of 76ers' Brett Brown

Former 76ers guard Jimmy Butler hasn't been shy with his dislike for head coach, Brett Brown.

Justin Grasso

Report: MGM Resorts in Las Vegas Made a Proposal to NBA for Potential Return

As the NBA explores ideas to try and keep the 2019-2020 season alive, MGM Resorts made a proposal to the league if they wish to continue the season in Las Vegas.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons' First Three Considered a 'Defining Moment' of 2019-20 NBA Season

The Ringer has been listing the NBA's defining moments for the 2019-20 season. Ben Simmons' famous three point shot made the list.

Justin Grasso

76ers' Ben Simmons Discusses Giving Back During COVID-19 Pandemic

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons has put his stardom to good use this year. Recently, he discussed his acts of kindness as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to affect the world.

Justin Grasso