All76ers
Top Stories
News

Philadelphia 76ers Kick off Scrimmage Season With a win over Memphis Grizzlies

Justin Grasso

The Philadelphia 76ers took the floor for an actual basketball game for the first time since early March. Before the COVID-19 pandemic had a breakthrough in the NBA, the Sixers were looking to climb back in the Eastern Conference from the sixth seed.

But on the night they defeated the Detroit Pistons on March 11, the 76ers were unsure if they were going to have the opportunity to conclude their season or not. At this point, it's confirmed -- the 76ers will finish the year off.

And for the last few weeks, the team has been down in Orlando, Florida, ramping up the action with what has become another training camp this season. Since players haven't competed in months, the NBA also offered another preseason, with a three-game scrimmage schedule down in the bubble.

The Sixers took on the Memphis Grizzlies for their first set of competitive action on Friday afternoon. Were they rusty? Of course, as expected. Not rusty enough to look unimpressive, however. Brett Brown wasn't lying when he said his guys were in good shape. They might not have felt like they were in peak condition -- but it was hard to tell these guys haven't played a game since March.

Most of the Sixers' key players picked up a little more than two-quarters worth of playing time. The team's two superstars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid, shined on the floor as they combined for 19 points. Meanwhile, Sixers veteran forward Tobias Harris led Philly's offense with 15 points to help him notch the double-double with ten rebounds.

Throughout the first half, the Sixers had no issues taking control of the game and dominating Memphis. However, when the deep bench players started collecting minutes, the 76ers began to lose grip of a significant lead. Fortunately, they were able to hold on and ended up defeating the Grizzlies 90-83, moving to 1-0 on the scrimmages.

[RELATED: Highlights from the Sixers' First Scrimmage in Orlando]

The Sixers will take the floor once again on Sunday for a noon matchup against the Oklahoma City Thunder. That will mark the second of three scrimmages this summer. Then after this week, the 76ers will look to resume the regular season with a game against the Indiana Pacers on August 1.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

76ers vs. Grizzlies: Live Updates for Sixers' First Scrimmage in Orlando

The Philadelphia 76ers take on the Memphis Grizzlies on Friday afternoon. This marks the Sixers' first scrimmage while down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

by

masterwilliam

Why Mike Scott, Tobias Harris Refuse to Field Questions Right now

Mike Scott and Tobias Harris of the Philadelphia 76ers aren't willing to answer basketball related questions at this moment down in Orlando.

Justin Grasso

What to Expect From Sixers' First Scrimmage in Orlando

On Friday, the Philadelphia 76ers are set to take on the Memphis Grizzlies in Orlando for their first scrimmage down in the NBA's bubble.

Justin Grasso

Ben Simmons' Refreshed Mentality is Winning Over Teammates

As Philadelphia 76ers All-Star Ben Simmons is showing more confidence in his jump shot, his teammates are loving his newfound confidence and willingness to shoot.

Justin Grasso

Mike Scott Addresses Daniel Cameron Seeking Justice for Breonna Taylor

Philadelphia 76ers veteran Mike Scott followed the footsteps of Tobias Harris and called out Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as he wants justice for Breonna Taylor.

Justin Grasso

Furkan Korkmaz Follows Footsteps of Thybulle With Bubble Vlogs

Philadelphia 76ers veteran guard Furkan Korkmaz is beginning to vlog about life in the NBA's bubble like his teammate, Matisse Thybulle.

Justin Grasso

How 76ers' Al Horford Benefitted From NBA Hiatus

Throughout the 2019-2020 NBA season, Philadelphia 76ers big man Al Horford wasn't fully healthy. Now that he's had time off, though, the Sixers' big man is feeling good.

Justin Grasso

Brett Brown Sees Marco Belinelli in Furkan Korkmaz

Philadelphia 76ers head coach Brett Brown recently discussed the importance of Furkan Korkmaz in the playoffs. In the process, he compared the third-year guard to veteran shooter, Marco Belinelli.

Justin Grasso

Adam Schefter Weighs in on NBA Restart, Praises 76ers' Shake Milton

Adam Schefter, ESPN's NFL Insider, recently wanted to talk basketball and the NBA's restart. In the process, he had some heavy praise for the Philadelphia 76ers and their guard, Shake Milton.

Justin Grasso

Will Joel Embiid and Al Horford Share the Court Again?

Will Philadelphia 76ers two notable bigs in Joel Embiid and Al Horford share the court again? Brett Brown and Horford himself recently weighed in.

Justin Grasso