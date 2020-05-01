Philadelphia 76ers Unsure About Practice Facility Status for May 8th

On Friday, many expected several NBA teams to open up their practice facilities officially. Unfortunately, that won't happen just yet. After ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported that the league planned to allow NBA teams that are located in states, who have eased up on stay-at-home restrictions to open practice facilities on May 1st.

But not every team was on board with allowing players to return to practice that early. Therefore, the NBA pushed the target date back to May 8th instead. While that could still change as the date approaches, half of the NBA understands there's a good chance they will be able to open up their facilities by next week.

Some organizations have already accepted the reality they will have to wait longer than a week to open up based on state laws. Others are already eager to open facilities. The Philadelphia 76ers, however, aren't sure what they will be able to do.

[RELATED: NBA Releases Modified Practice Rules for Re-Scheduled Return]

Despite playing games in Philadelphia, the 76ers' practice facility is actually located in Camden, New Jersey. If the Sixers were to hold practice in Pennsylvania, they would more than likely return to practice by next week.

That's not the case, though. Being in Camden, the 76ers will have to abide by New Jersey's state laws. And in this case, there could be a good chance that the Sixers will have to be grouped in with the teams that will have to wait to open facilities.

While New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy will allow state parks and golf courses to open up on May 2nd, the stay-at-home order will "remain in effect until further notice," according to a report from CNBC. Since the NBA will count on state laws pertaining to the stay-at-home orders, that could mean the 76ers could be one of a handful of teams that will not open up their practice facilities by May 8th.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_