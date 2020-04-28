76ers: NBA Releases Modified Practice Rules for Re-Scheduled Return

Over the weekend, the NBA was reportedly working on a plan that would allow teams to open up their practice facilities so players can get back to work. Initially, the plan was set in place for May 1st. Any organization that's located in a state where they aren't locked down and stay-at-home orders are not as strict would be allowed to open up their practice facilities so players can get participate in an individualized workout.

As the plans were coming together, though, several teams were against the idea of opening that early. Notably, one of those teams was the Atlanta Hawks.

The Hawks would've been eligible to open based on Georgia's rules, but the team didn't plan to make practice facilities available to players as their President of Basketball Operations Travis Schlenk mentioned the team would like to "wait and see what happens in the state over the next couple of weeks."

Since the NBA received "pushback" from a handful of organizations, the league decided to change the target date for return on Monday. Instead of offering the opportunity to open practice facilities on May 1st, the NBA has now switched the date to no earlier than May 8th -- meaning there's a possibility that date could get pushed back too if necessary.

In addition to changing the date, the NBA also released the rules that players and coaches will have to abide by when they return to the practice court. First, only individualized workouts are allowed. While up to four players can be working out in the facility at the same time, players are only allowed to partake in solo drills.

Players will have the opportunity to partake in volunteer workouts at their facility. Coaches, however, won't be involved. Per the NBA's latest press release, "no head or assistant coaches could participate." And lastly, the use of public fitness centers and gyms remain prohibited for NBA players. Even if a player is located in a state where gyms are opening up once again, the NBA strongly advises against players attending for a workout. Therefore, players will have to wait until their team's practice facility opens up.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_