Sixers Veteran Reacts to Kyrie Irving’s Game-Winner vs. Nuggets

On Saturday night, Nic Batum and the Philadelphia 76ers collected a win over the Charlotte Hornets. Being in a two-game slump, the Sixers needed to make sure they took care of business against a struggling Charlotte team.

Batum collected a start in the absence of Tobias Harris. In 37 minutes of action, the veteran produced eight points and four assists on the offensive end, while getting eight rebounds, three steals, and two blocks on the defensive end.

After wrapping up an 11-point victory over the Hornets, the Sixers returned to practice on Sunday morning. Batum made it home in time to check in on Sunday’s most exciting game, which involved the Denver Nuggets and the Dallas Mavericks.

In a game that went down to the wire, the Mavericks had a final two-second opportunity to generate points in order to avoid going into overtime. When it comes to Dallas, the ball is expected to reach the hands of either Luka Doncic or Kyrie Irving in that situation.

On Sunday, the latter player was given the opportunity to put his team out in front.

Getting just enough separation to receive the inbound pass, Irving let off a final shot before the clock ran out. It was a deep floater, released just early enough to avoid any questions about whether or not he got it out in time.

The shot was successful and sent social media into a frenzy. Batum took to X to react to the sequence.

The Mavericks would finish the afternoon matchup with a 107-105 victory. That win helped them advance to 39-29 on the year, which is helpful for them in the Western Conference playoff race.

Irving finished the game with 24 points, seven rebounds, and nine assists in 40 minutes of action. Doncic held it down as well, scoring 37 points in 40 minutes.

After getting a chance to check out the Sunday slate, Batum and the Sixers are set to return to the court on Monday night to face the Miami Heat. Similar to the Mavs, the Sixers need every win they can get as they remain in the playoff hunt.

Sitting at 37-30, the Sixers are eighth in the Eastern Conference. They face the seventh-seeded Miami Heat, who hold the same record but possess the tie-breaker.