Earlier this week, the Phoenix Suns were reportedly interested in bringing Philadelphia 76ers assistant coach Kevin Young onto their coaching staff. Young, who joined the Sixers ahead of the 2017 NBA season, spent some time assisting Brett Brown along with Suns' head coach, Monty Williams.

Last offseason, Suns head coach Monty Williams wrapped up his lone season on Philadelphia's bench coaching alongside Brown after stints with the Portland Trail Blazers, New Orleans Pelicans, and the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Now that Brett Brown is no longer headlining the Sixers' bench, changes were to be expected in Philadelphia's coaching staff as former Los Angeles Clippers coach Doc Rivers enters the building.

On Friday, the Suns made it official with the now-former Sixers assistant.

"The Phoenix Suns today announced the addition of Kevin Young as an assistant coach on the team’s coaching staff. Young joins the Suns following four seasons as an assistant coach with the Philadelphia 76ers. Young, 38, helped the Sixers qualify for the playoffs in each of his final three seasons with the team, including two trips to the Eastern Conference Semifinals. For the 2018-19 season he worked alongside Suns Head Coach Monty Williams, then an assistant coach for Philadelphia, as the Sixers took the eventual champion Toronto Raptors to seven games in the conference semis. Young also served as the Sixers’ head coach at NBA Summer League in 2018."

So far, Young is the first domino to fall since Rivers' arrival. It's unclear who Rivers intends on keeping or bringing in this early on. But Young didn't intend to stick around for long as he garnered an opportunity elsewhere.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_