The Philadelphia 76ers took on a disappointing loss at home this past Thursday night. Just two days after collecting their biggest loss of the 2022 NBA Playoffs in Miami, the Sixers had an opportunity to return home where they could pick up a win and force a Game 7.

Unfortunately, a lack of effort, physicality, and execution once again caused the Sixers to look like a team that wasn't ready to take their postseason play to another level. Eventually, the Sixers collected their fourth loss of the second-round series against the Miami Heat in Game 6 on Thursday.

With that loss, the Sixers were eliminated from the playoffs and sent into the offseason with a ton of question marks surrounding the roster and the coaching staff. For the last few days, Sixers fans have been upset over the way their team's season ended.

But after watching the Phoenix Suns take on the Dallas Mavericks for a Game 7 matchup on Sunday night, it seems Sixers fans actually feel slightly better as the Suns by far had the most embarrassing exit in the second round.

After being up by two games in the series, Phoenix had a bit of a collapse. Going into Game 7, Dallas had all of the momentum and the Suns couldn't find an answer.

In the first quarter, the Suns trailed by as many as 13 points. By the second quarter, that 13-point lead was extended to as much as 30 points going into halftime.

The intermission wasn't productive for Phoenix as the lead grew worse coming out of the half. By the time the fourth quarter rolled around, the Suns had trailed by as many as 46 points. When it was all said and done, Phoenix lost Game 7 at home with a 123-90 defeat. And 76ers fans felt somewhat relieved after seeing their team disappoint a couple of nights prior.

Sixers Fans React to the Suns' Loss

More Sixers News:

Doc Rivers Isn’t Going Anywhere: After coaching the Philadelphia 76ers to another second-round exit, head coach Doc Rivers made it clear he didn’t believe his job was in jeopardy following Philly’s Game 6 defeat. In addition, Sixers President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey doubled down on Doc’s job security as he assured everybody that Rivers will coach the Sixers in 2022-2023. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.

Danny Green Received Injury Diagnosis: Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Danny Green went down with a knee injury during the first quarter of Philadelphia’s Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat. After getting an MRI on Friday morning, Green was diagnosed with several concerning injuries. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.