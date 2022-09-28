Skip to main content
'We Season, Not Me Season': Tyrese Maxey Explains Camp Goals

During his panel at the Sixers press day, Tyrese Maxey has spoken about his goals for the upcoming NBA season.

On Monday, the Philadelphia 76ers hosted their media day ahead of the team's training camp in South Carolina, with players and key staff members from the organization fielding questions from a sea of reporters.

Sixers' guard Tyrese Maxey sat in a briefing with forward Paul Reed, taking questions ranging from his offseason training to his relationship with the city of Philadelphia.

One reporter asked the 20-year-old about his goals and aspirations ahead of the upcoming season, given his stellar improvement during the 2021-22 season.

Maxey replied that Sixers head coach Doc Rivers has instilled into them a whole team first mantra, which has helped him set personal achievements to the side.

"Honestly, Coach Doc said something in the locker room recently: 'This is a we season, not a me season.' This season is going to be all about us as a group and an organization," explained Maxey. "I'm not worried about the individual accolades, I just want to go out there and help my team as much as possible."

Helping carry this mantra throughout the season through the third-year guard may be an achievable goal, as one of the big topics of improvement during the offseason has been his ability to lead teammates.

"One of the main things that I've really focussed on is trying to become a better leader," he continued. "I have this personality where I always have a smile, and I'm always happy. I work extremely hard, so I try to push my teammates."

On Tuesday, Maxey and the Sixers traveled to South Carolina to commence team training ahead of their first preseason game against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Monday, Oct. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST.

Declan Harris contributes to All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him on Twitter: @DecIanH.

For live updates on the Philadelphia 76ers, follow @All76ersSI on Twitter!

