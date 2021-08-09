Sixers Rookie Charles Bassey Sits Out Summer League Game vs. Mavericks

The Philadelphia 76ers took the court in Las Vegas for the first time this summer to tip-off their five-game Summer League schedule. The roster that contains nine rookies, three second-year players, one third-year player, and a fifth-year player wasn't fully staffed for Monday's game, though.

One player that was noticeably absent from Monday's game was Sixers rookie center Charles Bassey. The former Western Kentucky prospect that was selected by the Sixers with the 53rd pick in the 2021 NBA Draft nearly two weeks ago was expected to be in Philly's starting lineup against the Mavs.

Many were shocked to find out that the 50th pick in the 2021 Draft, Filip Petrusev got the nod. It's unclear if Petrusev will start for the Sixers moving forward if Bassey does play, but for the time being, it seems Bassey won't be on the court for the Sixers as long as his contract situation isn't resolved.

According to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer, Bassey was present with the Sixers' Summer League squad in Vegas on Monday. Spotted in street clothes on the team's bench was Bassey, who is currently holding out from playing as he's been advised by his agent to do so.

Per Pompey's report, Bassey has yet to ink a contract with the Sixers since he's been drafted. Therefore, his representatives suggest he remains healthy and off the court until he's locked into a deal.

Typically, late second-round picks would land on a two-way deal with their teams, but the Sixers filled both two-way slots with the undrafted rookie out of Michigan State Aaron Henry and the veteran guard Rayjon Tucker. Bassey will likely land a standard NBA contract, but he has yet to make it official with the 76ers.

