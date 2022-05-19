Minnesota Timberwolves veteran Patrick Beverly has spent a lot of time on ESPN this week. And after the Phoenix Suns took on the biggest loss of the playoffs during their Game 7 matchup against the Dallas Mavericks, Beverly had a lot of criticism aimed towards Suns veteran guard Chris Paul due to his struggling defense against the Mavericks.

“He can’t guard. He literally can’t guard,” said Beverley. “Man, CP can’t guard nobody, man. Everybody in the NBA knows that. What do we call him? Cone. You know when you do cones? Like, in the summertime, you gotta cone. You make a move. What does the cone do?”

Philadelphia 76ers' outspoken veteran Danny Green wasn't a big fan of Beverley's comments. Therefore, Green went on his podcast 'Inside the Green Room' to take shots at Beverley's defense in defense of Chris Paul.

"People target you, too, Pat Bev," Green said. "You ain’t playing no f****** defense out there. You ain’t stopping Luka. It’s time and time again I’ve seen Luka call your a** little. He’s too f****** small and went right at you every chance he got. When you play Luka, you’re a cone, too. How would you like that? Is this recording? Put it out there."

Considering a short clip of Green's quick rant generated over one million views on Twitter alone, it comes as no surprise that Beverley got wind of Green's comments. Eventually, the Timberwolves veteran responded on Twitter.

"It's about getting better right," said Beverley on Twitter, in response to Green, sharing a photo of a tweet that claimed Luke Doncic never scored on possessions while being guarded by Beverley this season. "Health and wealth brother," he finished.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Lack of Mental Toughness: Philadelphia 76ers veterans Tobias Harris and Danny Green believed that Philadelphia’s playoff struggles in the second round could be attributed to a lack of mental toughness and maturity on the team. Following the Game 6 loss against the Miami Heat, the two veterans weighed in on the idea that the team wasn’t mentally ready to take the next step. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

Need an Enforcer: Philadelphia 76ers superstar center Joel Embiid believed that a lack of physicality hurt his team in the second-round playoff series against the Miami Heat. After seeing the impact that a player like P.J. Tucker had on the Heat, Embiid publicly encourages the Sixers’ front office to find an enforcer in the offseason. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE.