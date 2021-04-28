Doc Rivers Makes Bold Statement About Ben Simmons and Matisse Thybulle

When talking about the Sixers, their defense is likely one of the first things that come up. They currently sit at second in the league in defensive rating, not surprising with the personnel on the roster.

Joel Embiid continues to be one of the league's top defensive centers, and Ben Simmons is a frontrunner for the Defensive Player of the Year award. Not to mention their X-factor off the bench in Matisse Thybulle.

The defensive pairing of Simmons and Thybulle has been a nightmare for opposing teams defensively this season. Most notably, when the Sixers dropped into a zone defense and the duo shut down the Indiana Pacers to help storm a 20-point comeback.

Simmons and Thybulle have gotten a lot of praise for their work defensively. Recently teammate Danny Green compared the two to his younger self and Kawhi Leonard back in their San Antonio days.

After another strong defensive showing in Monday's win over the Thunder, Doc Rivers would also sing their praises. Saying that Simmons and Thybulle are the best defensive wing duo he has ever had.

Rivers had the chance to coach Kawhi Leonard and Paul George last season with the Clippers. That should speak volumes to how highly Rivers views Simmons and Thybulle's defensive abilities.

"I don't think I've ever had that, not at those positions. It's pretty awesome to watch. Those two guys, their closing ability on shots is just excellent. Absolutely remarkable to watch," said Rivers.

There is no denying what the two can do on the perimeter defensively when on the floor together. If Thybulle played more minutes on a nightly basis, both would arguably have a case to make the All-Defensive first team.

Doc Rivers has been around the game for a long time now and has had the chance to coach some great players. The head coach saying that about those two is a big testament to how special they are on that side of the floor.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.