It’s an excellent time to be a Philly sports fan. The Philadelphia Phillies advanced past the first round of the playoffs after making the postseason for the first time in over ten years.

The Philadelphia Eagles are currently the top team in the NFL, as they remain undefeated at 5-0. While the Philadelphia 76ers haven’t started their regular season just yet, they look solid as they are 3-0 heading into their preseason finale on Wednesday night against the Charlotte Hornets.

As some of Philly’s major pro teams are thriving, the athletes have supported each other a lot. From James Harden attending an Eagles game to Joel Embiid tweeting his support for the Phillies, players in the city are supporting one another. And so are the coaches.

On Wednesday night, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers met with the media for a routine pregame press conference. When asked about Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, Rivers revealed that he has a growing relationship with the head coach as he loves what the Eagles are building across the street from the Wells Fargo Center.

“[Our relationship] is growing,” said Rivers regarding Sirianni. “It’s really good. He texted me last week, we texted back and forth a couple of times.”

Sirianni joined the Eagles’ organization in 2021 to replace Doug Pederson after serving as the Indianapolis Colts' offensive coordinator for three seasons. He came to Philly one year after the 76ers replaced Brett Brown with Rivers.

After seeing Sirianni’s strategy for building the Eagles in his own way after the Pederson era, Rivers has shown his admiration for the young head coach.

“You know I like him,” Rivers continued. “I said it last year when he made the comment, and everyone was trying to figure out what flowers and growing grass and all that was, and I made the comment and said, ‘Man, he’s right. He’s on to something.’ I just like him. I love his spirit. And I love how they’re playing. They are locked in, and you can see it as a group.”

The Eagles still have a long way to go this year, but they are off to a great start with five straight wins. With 12 more games left on the schedule, the Eagles are on the right track to clinch a spot in the playoffs for the second time during the Sirianni era.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.