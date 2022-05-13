Doc Rivers Reacts to Danny Green's Injury After Game 6

Before the Philadelphia 76ers ultimately lost their Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat on Thursday night, they suffered a key loss in the process as one of their starters went out of the game early on.

Sixers veteran forward Danny Green was in the midst of his first shift of the night. Just a few minutes into the game, Green was under the basket looking to grab a rebound. Before he got up, Philadelphia’s seven-footer Joel Embiid crashed into Green’s leg by accident.

Green remained on the floor, grabbing at his leg as the Heat snagged the rebound and transitioned into offense. Eventually, the game stopped and Green was immediately met by trainers as his injury was clearly severe.

After a few minutes went by, Green was helped up. While he started to walk back to the locker room with assistance, Green had to be carried as he couldn’t put any weight down on his leg.

Shortly after leaving the game, a Sixers official confirmed that Green was battling a left knee injury. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, there was “significant concern” due to the injury, as an MRI was clearly going to be required for an official diagnosis.

“That was tough,” said Rivers, regarding the loss of Green in the first quarter. “I mean, Danny, obviously, is important to us. That’s two playoffs in a row that we've lost them in the playoffs. That’s two in a row that Joel has not been healthy, you know? But there's nothing you can do about that. That's just the way it rolls sometimes, and you still got to try to figure out ways of winning.”

Green made it back to the Sixers’ bench before the game concluded, donning street clothes and sporting a full leg air cast. He was also walking with crutches. When asked about the severity of Green’s injury following the game, Rivers didn’t have a diagnosis — but he had an idea.

“Not good,” said Rivers. “You know, so I don't know what happened. But I mean, you all saw it. It can't be good. So I feel for him.”

