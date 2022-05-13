Skip to main content
Doc Rivers Reacts to Danny Green's Injury After Game 6

Doc Rivers Reacts to Danny Green's Injury After Game 6

Before the Philadelphia 76ers ultimately lost their Game 6 matchup against the Miami Heat on Thursday night, they suffered a key loss in the process as one of their starters went out of the game early on.

Sixers veteran forward Danny Green was in the midst of his first shift of the night. Just a few minutes into the game, Green was under the basket looking to grab a rebound. Before he got up, Philadelphia’s seven-footer Joel Embiid crashed into Green’s leg by accident. 

Green remained on the floor, grabbing at his leg as the Heat snagged the rebound and transitioned into offense. Eventually, the game stopped and Green was immediately met by trainers as his injury was clearly severe.

After a few minutes went by, Green was helped up. While he started to walk back to the locker room with assistance, Green had to be carried as he couldn’t put any weight down on his leg.

Shortly after leaving the game, a Sixers official confirmed that Green was battling a left knee injury. According to Adrian Wojnarowski, there was “significant concern” due to the injury, as an MRI was clearly going to be required for an official diagnosis.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

“That was tough,” said Rivers, regarding the loss of Green in the first quarter. “I mean, Danny, obviously, is important to us. That’s two playoffs in a row that we've lost them in the playoffs. That’s two in a row that Joel has not been healthy, you know? But there's nothing you can do about that. That's just the way it rolls sometimes, and you still got to try to figure out ways of winning.”

Green made it back to the Sixers’ bench before the game concluded, donning street clothes and sporting a full leg air cast. He was also walking with crutches. When asked about the severity of Green’s injury following the game, Rivers didn’t have a diagnosis — but he had an idea.

“Not good,” said Rivers. “You know, so I don't know what happened. But I mean, you all saw it. It can't be good. So I feel for him.”

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

More Sixers News:

Miami Heat Put Sixers Away in Six: The Philadelphia 76ers had an opportunity to bounce back after collecting their worst loss of the postseason during their Game 5 matchup on the road on Tuesday night. Unfortunately, the Sixers simply didn’t have it in them to force a Game 7. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE. 

Danny Green Suffers Injury in Game 6: Philadelphia 76ers veteran sharpshooter Danny Green left Thursday’s Game 6 matchup early as he suffered a knee injury in the first quarter. After getting helped back to the team’s locker room, Green was ruled out for the rest of the matchup. CLICK HERE TO READ MORE

USATSI_18254488_168388689_lowres
News

Jimmy Butler Feels Great Beating Embiid, Sixers in NBA Playoffs

By Justin Grasso39 minutes ago
USATSI_18255715_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Explains Sixers' Struggles in Game 6 Loss to Miami Heat

By Justin Grasso1 hour ago
USATSI_18244190_168388689_lowres
News

Doc Rivers Refuses to Blame James Harden After Game 6 Loss to Heat

By Justin Grasso3 hours ago
USATSI_18255756_168388689_lowres
News

Butler, Embiid Trade Compliments After Sixers' Loss to Heat

By Justin Grasso4 hours ago
USATSI_18255512_168388689_lowres
News

Miami Heat Put Sixers Away in Game 6

By Justin Grasso5 hours ago
USATSI_18254288_168388689_lowres
News

Danny Green Suffers Injury in Game 6 vs. Heat, Won't Return

By Justin Grasso17 hours ago
USATSI_18217799_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Doc Discusses Joel Embiid's Health Ahead of Game 6 vs. Heat

By Justin Grasso18 hours ago
USATSI_18232844_168388689_lowres
News

76ers vs. Heat: How to Watch, Live Stream & Odds for Game 6

By Justin Grasso18 hours ago