Philadelphia 76ers veteran forward Danny Green left Thursday’s Game 6 early. As the Sixers and the Heat were midway through the first quarter at the Wells Fargo Center, Green suffered an apparent lower-body injury going for a rebound.

After landing awkwardly, Green remained on the ground, clearly in pain, as trainers tended to him. Eventually, Green was helped up and headed straight towards the locker room. Unfortunately, he could not make it on his own.

Veteran forward Georges Niang helped assist Green back to the locker room as he couldn't put weight down on his leg. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, Green is set to get an MRI to discover the extent of his injury. Per a team official, Green is dealing with a left knee injury.

Wojnarowski added there is significant concern on the severity of Green’s setback. As expected, the veteran guard will not return to the floor on Thursday night.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

