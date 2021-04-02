Doc Rivers Responds to Vincent Poirier's Criticism After Getting Traded

The Philadelphia 76ers, as expected, made a move before the NBA trade deadline locked all transactions for the rest of the season.

While the Sixers didn't make a big splash as many might've expected, they did land veteran point guard George Hill from the Oklahoma City Thunder and veteran forward Ignas Brazdeikis from the New York Knicks in a three-team deal.

In order to snag the two prospects, the Sixers sent out multiple second-round picks to both the Thunder and the Knicks, along with several players. The Thunder received the young center Tony Bradley, while the Knicks landed veteran center Vincent Poirier and veteran guard Terrance Ferguson.

While Oklahoma City intends to utilize Bradley for the rest of the year, the Knicks didn't hesitate to make it known they will waive Poirier and Ferguson. Earlier this week, the Knicks made it official by cutting the two veterans.

Ferguson, who was traded twice this year and is now a free agent, hasn't spoken out since the trade last week. On the other hand, Poirier got pretty critical of the Sixers head coach, Doc Rivers, as he's frustrated with the way everything played out.

“I wish someone had told me, ‘We were wrong’, ‘You can’t play with us’. I like it when things are straight,” Poirier also mentioned on the Sixers trading him. “The coach didn’t even send me a message although I know he sent others. I’m not asking him to give me compliments but just a message to wish me good luck. We are not commodities, we are still human beings. It’s a minimum of sending a message, to say that the situation was complicated, but thank you for your professionalism. A bogus thing, even if he doesn’t really mean it.”

Poirier didn't hold back when discussing Rivers in his interview with Le Parisian. However, the Sixers head coach didn't match Poirier's energy when he was asked about the comments ahead of Thursday night's game against the Cavaliers.

"I don't get involved in that crap," Rivers said. "You know that. So, Vince and I have talked. That kind of talk and all that kind of stuff. . . That's for, I guess newspapers. So, I'll let you guys (the media) do that. I don't get involved in that stuff."

Rivers understandably shrugged off the comments on Thursday and denied the idea that he didn't reach out to Poirier after the trade. Now that Rivers offered up his two cents on the topic, that'll probably be the last he speaks about Poirier this season.

