The Philadelphia 76ers might not have many assets in the 2022 NBA Draft, if they have any at all by the time the event rolls around. But just because they lack picks doesn't mean they aren't looking at the incoming prospects.

Last week, as prospects went out to Chicago for the 2022 NBA Draft Combine, the Sixers were in attendance and watching the future NBA rookies go to work.

In addition, the Sixers met with a handful of the prospects as well. Among those who had meetings with 76ers representatives was Nebraska standout Bryce McGowens, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

The 19-year-old former five-star recruit from South Carolina spent just one season at Nebraska before entering the draft process.

McGowens started in all 31 games he played in and averaged over 30 minutes on the court. During that time, he put up 16 points per game while shooting 40-percent from the field. In addition, he collected 5.2 rebounds per game and 1.4 assists per game.

McGowens revealed his personal player comps during his Draft Combine availability and believes his on-court game resembles Chicago Bulls star Zach LaVine and Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker.

"Their ability to get to their spots and score at all three levels using their athleticism," said McGowens when discussing the comparisons. "They are just very talented players, and that's the comparison I use."

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

