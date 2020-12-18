Dwight Howard, Shake Milton are Forming a 'Deadly' Duo

Years ago, Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard couldn't imagine being excited heading into a season if he knew he had to come off the bench. As a former first-overall pick, Howard has all of the makings of a superstar.

When that's the case, it becomes a tough pill to swallow for players when they aren't the best at their position on the team anymore. These days, Howard has accepted his role as a reserve. As he joined the Sixers last month on a one-year deal, he knew there was no beating out Joel Embiid to get into the starting lineup.

But not only has Howard accepted coming off the bench -- the eight-time All-Star has embraced being a backup. Despite being a part of the Sixers' second unit, Howard isn't looked at any less. His teammates and head coach, Doc Rivers, all view Howard as one of the team's most important vocal leaders.

Aside from offering up his expertise, though, Howard can still be a problem on the court for opposing teams. And this year, the veteran big man sees himself forming a lethal combination with 76ers breakout guard Shake Milton.

"It's been great [playing with Shake Milton]," Howard said on Thursday. "He's been really eager to listen and learn. I like how disciplined he is coming out of the pick and roll. He's an awesome scorer."

"I'm super excited about playing with him in the pick and roll. He's been doing a good job of getting downhill and making plays for himself and other people. I think the pick and roll with me and him will be deadly -- especially in that second unit."

Howard hasn't held back from praising the young Shake Milton this offseason. Back when the former first pick joined the Sixers for the first time this offseason, he noted Milton as one of the team's standouts. Then, heading into the preseason debut, Howard praised Milton once again for how well he performed this offseason.

The praise of the Milton-Howard combination isn't just one-sided. Following Tuesday night's game against the Boston Celtics, Milton also described the two-man combo between him and Howard and feels confident in their ability to dominate off the bench this season as they continue to grow as a unit.

"I definitely feel like it's coming along well," Milton stated earlier this week. "I think the more reps we get me and him, just running the pick and roll, I think the more comfortable we'll be able to get. You know, somebody like Dwight he's gonna set really good screens for me, and I know he's gonna get guys open, whoever the ball handler is. So, it makes your job and makes your reads a lot easier."

Although Doc Rivers isn't totally set on choosing the Sixers' second unit's personnel, it has become apparent that Milton and Howard have locked themselves into a defined role coming off the bench. And by the sounds of it, both players are on the same page and believe they can do great things this season when the starters are off the floor.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_