Shake Milton Caught Dwight Howard's Attention

Just a few months ago, Dwight Howard was suited up in purple and gold embarking on a championship run with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, the veteran center is partaking in workouts with the Philadelphia 76ers in Camden, New Jersey.

Considering the quick turnaround during a strange offseason, Howard is hardly familiar with his new teammates right now, outside of the All-Stars Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. He might not know everybody's name just yet -- but Howard is still taking notice of who is showing out in training camp so far this week.

Sixers third-year guard Shake Milton is no stranger to turning heads and making those who are unfamiliar with him recognize what he brings to the table when on the court. Before the COVID-19 hiatus struck last March, Milton went from a nobody to something like a rising star.

His hot streak back in the spring might've fizzled out by now, but Milton is once again making a name for himself with some of his new peers. Earlier this week, new Sixers head coach Doc Rivers went out of his way to praise Milton multiple times during his first media session of training camp.

Then on Thursday, Dwight Howard had some positive things to say about the young guard, too. "Shake, I like him," Howard stated. "I like his attitude, his demeanor on the court. He works extremely hard so I'm looking forward to playing with him."

While Howard mentioned that "everybody has been great so far," Milton was the only non-All-Star player to be singled out by the NBA champion on Thursday, which is a positive sign for Shake's continued progression.

