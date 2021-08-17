Filip Petrusev Won't Play in NBA Summer League Finale

The Philadelphia 76ers' NBA Summer League squad will be more shorthanded than before during Tuesday afternoon's final game as Serbian big man Filip Petrusev won't take the court for the fifth and final time this month.

That leaves the Sixers without three starters on Tuesday. When the Sixers' Summer League team debuted last Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, Petrusev, Isaiah Joe, and Tyrese Maxey were all included in the starting lineup.

When Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks rolled around, the starting lineup remained the same, and the Sixers improved their record to 2-0 with a hot start. Then when Saturday's matchup against the Boston Celtics came around, things started to change for the Sixers.

Starting point guard Tyrese Maxey was ruled out of Saturday's game and beyond as the second-year first-round pick was cleared to fly out to Texas to host a youth basketball camp. Being that there were just three games remaining on the schedule, the 76ers confirmed Maxey's Summer League debut was complete after the first two matchups.

Without Maxey in the mix, the Sixers took on their first loss against the Celtics on Saturday. Then, they followed up that performance with another loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

The Sixers are set to play their final game on Tuesday afternoon against the Utah Jazz. In addition to Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers will also be without Isaiah Joe, who suffered a knee injury on Sunday, and Petrusev, who left Las Vegas to gear up for next season.

According to a team official, Petrusev departed from Vegas on Monday. The Serbian big man has headed back to Europe to prepare for the coming season. Although Petrusev would've welcomed playing for the Sixers right away, the team's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, confirmed that Pertrusev would be a stash following the 2021 NBA Draft.

