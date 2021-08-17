August 17, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsSI.COM
Search
Sixers' Filip Petrusev Won't Play in NBA Summer League Finale

Sixers' Filip Petrusev Won't Play in NBA Summer League Finale

Author:
Publish date:

The Philadelphia 76ers' NBA Summer League squad will be more shorthanded than before during Tuesday afternoon's final game as Serbian big man Filip Petrusev won't take the court for the fifth and final time this month.

That leaves the Sixers without three starters on Tuesday. When the Sixers' Summer League team debuted last Monday against the Dallas Mavericks, Petrusev, Isaiah Joe, and Tyrese Maxey were all included in the starting lineup.

When Thursday's game against the Atlanta Hawks rolled around, the starting lineup remained the same, and the Sixers improved their record to 2-0 with a hot start. Then when Saturday's matchup against the Boston Celtics came around, things started to change for the Sixers.

Starting point guard Tyrese Maxey was ruled out of Saturday's game and beyond as the second-year first-round pick was cleared to fly out to Texas to host a youth basketball camp. Being that there were just three games remaining on the schedule, the 76ers confirmed Maxey's Summer League debut was complete after the first two matchups.

Without Maxey in the mix, the Sixers took on their first loss against the Celtics on Saturday. Then, they followed up that performance with another loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Sunday night.

The Sixers are set to play their final game on Tuesday afternoon against the Utah Jazz. In addition to Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers will also be without Isaiah Joe, who suffered a knee injury on Sunday, and Petrusev, who left Las Vegas to gear up for next season.

According to a team official, Petrusev departed from Vegas on Monday. The Serbian big man has headed back to Europe to prepare for the coming season. Although Petrusev would've welcomed playing for the Sixers right away, the team's President of Basketball Operations, Daryl Morey, confirmed that Pertrusev would be a stash following the 2021 NBA Draft.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.

USATSI_15802796_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Maxey, Joe Set to Miss Sixers' NBA Summer League Finale

USATSI_14073652_168388689_lowres
News

Filip Petrusev Won't Play in NBA Summer League Finale

USATSI_12675903_168388689_lowres
News

JJ Redick Reacts to Joel Embiid's Extension With Sixers

USATSI_16190726_168388689_lowres
News

NBA News: Smart Lands Four-Year Extension With Boston Celtics

USATSI_15948344_168388689_lowres
News

76ers Plan to Extend Star Center Joel Embiid

USATSI_16216112_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Sixers' Big Three Ranked Among Top in NBA

USATSI_15708493_168388689_lowres
News

Isaiah Joe Receives Injury Diagnosis Following Summer League Loss

USATSI_14084106_168388689_lowres (1)
News

Report: Sixers Stash Filip Petrusev Expected to Join Anadolu Efes