Isaiah Joe Receives Injury Diagnosis Following Summer League Loss

Without Tyrese Maxey for the last few games of the NBA Summer League, the Sixers looked to second-year standouts Paul Reed and Isaiah Joe to help lead the team to victory. Unfortunately, the latter player will see his Summer League run end prematurely.

During Sunday night's matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Joe was having his toughest outing of the summer. In 25 minutes, the second-year guard drained just two of his nine shots from the field.

Six of those attempts were from beyond the arc, one of which he drained. With just five total points late in the game, Joe's night went from bad to worse as he went down with a lower-body injury as the Sixers attempted to make a comeback.

After spending some time on the floor, Joe managed to get up and walk back to the Sixers' bench on his own power. However, he had a noticeable limp. As expected, the Sixers ruled Joe out for the rest of the night as the Sixers forced overtime before eventually taking on their second-straight loss of the summer.

Following the game, a 76ers official confirmed Joe was dealing with a left knee injury. After getting his knee further evaluated, the team confirms that the second-year guard has suffered a left MCL sprain. The team describes the injury as "mild."

As expected, with one final game against the Utah Jazz scheduled for Tuesday, Joe will sit out. That leaves the Sixers missing another starter as Maxey departed from the team on Saturday as well.

At the moment, Joe doesn't have a timetable for his injury. According to a team official, he will be re-evaluated upon his return to Philadelphia this week.

