The Philadelphia 76ers had eyes on the popular veteran free agent, Markeiff Morris. As Morris searched for his sixth NBA home this offseason, the Sixers were one of a couple of teams linked to the veteran. However, Morris won’t be headed to Philly this year. Instead, he’ll become a member of their rival, the Brooklyn Nets.

Morris signing with the Nets doesn’t come as much of a surprise. According to NBA reporter Marc Stein, the Nets had “the most serious interest” in signing Morris ahead of the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Once that report surfaced, there were rumors that the Nets were in advanced talks to land him on Monday. By Tuesday morning, Morris to Brooklyn is close to being a done deal.

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, Morris is slated to sign a one-year deal with the Nets, pending a physical exam.

To no surprise, the Nets have been looking to make win-now moves this offseason. After hitting a couple of bumps in the road with their two stars, Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant, the Nets are now focused on moving forward with those two on board for the year and intend to compete for a title.

Bringing in an NBA champion who carries experience and valuable leadership is the type of move that a hopeful contender makes. That’s precisely why the Sixers had their eyes on Morris as well.

While Philly explored the idea of adding Morris, it seemed unlikely to happen as the Nets were the clear-cut favorites to land him from the jump.

Although the Sixers could’ve put up a good fight to convince Morris to sign with them, considering he’s from Philly and had an interest in joining the team for quite some time, the Sixers are more than likely looking for a proper backup five if they are exploring the free agency market at all.

Behind Joel Embiid, the Sixers only have one true center in the second-year big man, Charles Bassey. While Paul Reed and PJ Tucker can serve as fives in a small-ball situation, the Sixers might have question marks at the backup five spot even after Reed impressed during the playoffs.

Adding Morris would’ve given the Sixers another option at the backup center position, but like Tucker and Reed, he’s not viewed as a true center. Morris would’ve been a solid addition, but the Sixers might play the waiting game and see what they have when training camp rolls around before making any changes.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for All76ers, a Sports Illustrated channel. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.