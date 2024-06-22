All 76ers

Sixers Host Two-Time NCAA Champion Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft

The Philadelphia 76ers brought in a two-time NCAA Champ for a workout this week.

Justin Grasso

Connecticut Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) shoots the ball past Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz.
Connecticut Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) shoots the ball past Purdue Boilermakers guard Fletcher Loyer (2) and Purdue Boilermakers center Zach Edey (15) during the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Championship, Monday, April 8, 2024, at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY
In this story:

Next week, the Philadelphia 76ers could go on the clock twice in the 2024 NBA Draft. While the Sixers are expected to potentially part ways with the 16th overall pick, they aren’t guaranteed to leave the night without a rookie from the player pool, especially since they possess a second-rounder as well.

Recently, the Sixers have hosted a handful of rookies ahead of the draft. This week, it was reported the Sixers brought in UConn standout, Tristen Newton.

Newton enters the 2024 NBA Draft as a 23-year-old combo guard with five seasons of NCAA play under his belt.

In 2019-2020, Newton started in 19 games for East Carolina. After three seasons at East Carolina, Newton entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. After gaining attention from a ton of schools, Newton landed on UConn as his next destination.

It turned out to be the right choice for the playmaking guard. In his first season with UConn, Newton started in all but one of the 39 games he appeared in. He averaged ten points, five rebounds, and five assists per game. From the field, Newton drained just 37 percent of his shots, averaging 37 percent from deep.

While Newton initially expected to get drafted in 2023, he returned to UConn for his final season instead. Last year, he started all 40 games, producing 15 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field. Newton averaged career-highs in the rebounding and assists departments.

The UConn guard’s resume coming out of college is nothing short of impressive. In 2024, he was an All-American, First-Team Big East, and the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player. He brings two seasons of championship experience at the NCAA level with him.

Many mock drafts project Newton to become a second-round selection. With the Sixers bringing him in for a workout, he could be a target late in the second round if he’s still on the board.

Published
Justin Grasso

JUSTIN GRASSO

Title: Credentialed writer/reporter covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation Email: JustinGrasso32@Gmail.com Location: Philadelphia, PA Expertise: Reporting, insight, and analysis on the Sixers and the NBA  Justin Grasso is a credentialed writer and publisher covering the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated’s FanNation.  Grasso got his start in sports media in 2016 with FantasyPros, working the news desk, providing game-by-game player analysis and updates on the Portland Trail Blazers and the Golden State Warriors. By 2017, he joined FanSided’s Philadelphia Eagles site as a staff writer. After spending one season covering the Eagles as a staff writer, Grasso was promoted to become the site’s Co-Editor. For the next two NFL seasons, he covered the Eagles closely before broadening his NFL coverage. For a brief stint, Grasso covered the NFL on a national basis after joining Heavy.com as an NFL news desk writer. In 2019, Grasso joined the 76ers' beat on a part-time basis, stepping into a role with South Jersey’s 97.3 ESPN. Ahead of the 2019-2020 NBA season, he concluded a three-year stint covering the Eagles and joined the Sixers beat full-time. Grasso has covered the 76ers exclusively since then for Sports Illustrated. He is a member of the Pro Basketball Writer’s Association.  Twitter: @JGrasso_ Instagram: @JGrassoNBA

Home/News