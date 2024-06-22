Sixers Host Two-Time NCAA Champion Ahead of 2024 NBA Draft
Next week, the Philadelphia 76ers could go on the clock twice in the 2024 NBA Draft. While the Sixers are expected to potentially part ways with the 16th overall pick, they aren’t guaranteed to leave the night without a rookie from the player pool, especially since they possess a second-rounder as well.
Recently, the Sixers have hosted a handful of rookies ahead of the draft. This week, it was reported the Sixers brought in UConn standout, Tristen Newton.
Newton enters the 2024 NBA Draft as a 23-year-old combo guard with five seasons of NCAA play under his belt.
In 2019-2020, Newton started in 19 games for East Carolina. After three seasons at East Carolina, Newton entered the NCAA’s transfer portal. After gaining attention from a ton of schools, Newton landed on UConn as his next destination.
It turned out to be the right choice for the playmaking guard. In his first season with UConn, Newton started in all but one of the 39 games he appeared in. He averaged ten points, five rebounds, and five assists per game. From the field, Newton drained just 37 percent of his shots, averaging 37 percent from deep.
While Newton initially expected to get drafted in 2023, he returned to UConn for his final season instead. Last year, he started all 40 games, producing 15 points per game on 42 percent shooting from the field. Newton averaged career-highs in the rebounding and assists departments.
The UConn guard’s resume coming out of college is nothing short of impressive. In 2024, he was an All-American, First-Team Big East, and the NCAA Final Four Most Outstanding Player. He brings two seasons of championship experience at the NCAA level with him.
Many mock drafts project Newton to become a second-round selection. With the Sixers bringing him in for a workout, he could be a target late in the second round if he’s still on the board.