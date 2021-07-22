Sixers Hosted Luka Garza for a Pre-Draft Workout

We're now just a week away from the 2021 NBA Draft. As it stands, the Philadelphia 76ers hold two draft picks. One in the first round and another in the second. Last season, the Sixers got some pretty substantial value out of the three draft selections they kept and used.

After landing University of Kentucky guard Tyrese Maxey in the first round and Arkansas' Isaiah Joe and DePaul's Paul Reed in the later round, many would say Daryl Morey and Elton Brand had a home run draft last year.

Now, the Sixers' front office is doing all the research they can to try and have repeat results as the big event approaches. So, over the last couple of weeks, the Sixers have been hosting prospects for private workouts at the team's practice facility in Camden, New Jersey.

On Wednesday, Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Iowa standout Luka Garza was one of the handful of prospects the Sixers hosted recently.

Garza, who stands nearly seven feet tall, just wrapped up his fourth season in the NCAA. Coming out of Maret School in Washington D.C. in 2017, Garza was a four-star recruit who committed to the Hawkeyes, passing up offers from other notable programs.

During his freshman season, Garza started in 26 of 33 games. Averaging 21 minutes on the floor, he put up 12 points per game while shooting 55-percent from the floor and 35-percent from three. He also collected 6.4 rebounds and averaged a block per game.

Although he had significant playing time as an underclassman, Garza really made a name for himself during his junior and senior seasons. Over the last two years, he averaged 23 points per game while draining 40-percent of his threes.

It's no secret the Sixers could use a stretch big. While Garza might not be a player that could be inserted into the rotation right away, he could be a valuable second-round pick that is sure to develop into an ideal backup for Joel Embiid if the Sixers decide to select the Iowa big man next week.

