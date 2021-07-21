Should Luka Garza be on the Sixers' Draft Radar?

Most of the Sixers' draft talk has revolved around what they are going to do at pick no. 28, but they also have another selection on their hands. They pick again towards the end of the draft at pick number 50.

In the past, the Sixers have had some success with late second-round picks. Shake Milton was the 54th overall pick in the 2018 draft, later to be acquired by the Sixers. Then who can forget Paul Reed, the 58th overall pick in 2020, who showed a ton of promise in the G-League, becoming a fan favorite in the process.

A team rarely finds a cornerstone piece in the second round, but there have been plenty of occasions where a front office finds a diamond in the rough. There is one prospect late in the draft that might be worth considering with the 50th overall selection.

Luka Gara is a four-year big man coming out of Iowa. He is coming off a senior season where he averaged 24.1 PPG, 8.7 RPG, 1.7 APG, 1.6 BPG, and was named the AP Player of The Year.

Spending all four years in college hurts Garza's stock but makes him enticing for a team like the Sixers. His polished game and maturity can aid a team that is looking to be competitive now.

The Sixers will once again be in the market for centers as Joel Embiid is the only big under contract. Garza might not be the answer as a full-time backup center but could contribute in the right situations.

Garza's ability to space the floor could provide a different dynamic off the bench. Last season at Iowa, he shot 44.0% from deep on close to three attempts per game. His shot is best off the catch, and he operates well in the pick-and-pop.

Whether Ben Simmons is on the team or not next season, Garza could be the stretch big off the bench the team has needed.

The question marks to Garza's game come on the defensive end. He has the size and frame to hang around with NBA bigs but might lack the quickness. Slow-moving feet could be a problem when going against more athletic centers or small-ball lineups.

Drafting players who can contribute on day one is essential for teams that have most of their cap space tied up in the core. With his added college experience and potential as a stretch big, the Sixers should certainly consider taking a flier on Garza in the second round.

