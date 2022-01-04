Sixers Rookie Jaden Springer Deals With Another Setback

Jaden Springer's first season in the NBA hasn't been easy. As the Philadelphia 76ers' 2021 first-round pick joined the squad during a competitive season, the young rookie found out he wouldn't have much of a role on the main roster this year.

Therefore, when the NBA G League was getting started, Springer was assigned to the Sixers' affiliate, the Delaware Blue Coats.

In nine games this year, Springer averaged 31 minutes on the court. He shot 44-percent from the field and averaged 15 points per game during that time. In addition, he averaged four rebounds, two assists, and two steals per game.

While Springer was healthy and available for Delaware's first nine games, an injury set him back recently. Springer suffered a concussion and was forced to miss time for Delaware. While dealing with his setback, Springer was called up to the Sixers' main roster and would remain on Philly's bench when he was cleared for action.

Lately, Springer's been out of the NBA's concussion protocol, but now he lands in another tough predicament. According to Philadelphia's Sunday night injury report, Jaden Springer has been entered into the NBA's health and safety protocol.

He becomes one of several members of the Sixers to deal with a COVID-related setback in January. Along with Springer, Sixers' third-year defensive ace, Matisse Thybulle, and the second-year guard Tyrese Maxey have entered the health and safety protocol.

Although Thybulle and Maxey had a chance to play on Monday, they were ultimately ruled out. Springer, who was listed on the injury report on Sunday, was ruled out in advance. It's unclear if Springer tested positive for the virus or not, but it seems he won't have the opportunity to join the Sixers' bench when they take on the Rockets on Monday. Whether he'll travel to Orlando on Wednesday or not is currently unknown.

