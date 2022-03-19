The Sixers have been extremely fortunate to have their star big man Joel Embiid healthier than ever this season. In a challenging year where the Sixers had to deal with key absences and drama throughout the first half of the season, Embiid's availability and high-level play kept the team in a competitive position.

Now, Embiid and the Sixers have to figure out when the big man should tone it down and take a day off. In the past, the Sixers would use back-to-backs as an opportunity to rest their big man as they didn't want him pushing his body in two-straight games.

This year, it's been a different story. Embiid's not only playing in back-to-backs, but he hasn't missed consecutive games outside of his battle with COVID-19 earlier this year. On Friday night, when the Sixers hosted the Dallas Mavericks, Embiid played in his 19th straight game.

With just 13 games left to go in the season, the Sixers don't have too much time to allow Embiid to get a ton of rest before the playoffs. However, Embiid understands that taking a game or two off in the near future is necessary.

"I'm gonna listen to them," said Embiid. "I know they have their opinions, and they were gonna talk to me. Obviously, I've been on the court. I haven't missed really any games besides those COVID times, so I'm gonna listen to what they have to say, but the goal is obviously to win a championship. At some point, you gotta think about what's gonna take us there, and I have to be extremely fresh for the playoffs, so I would imagine I will sit a game or two to finish the year."

Lately, Embiid's been dealing with some fatigue and back soreness. As the Sixers are in the midst of a tough stretch -- Embiid and the Sixers haven't agreed on a rest day just yet. While his body might be looking forward to taking a night or two off, the big man is looking to keep going right now.

"I just gotta keep pushing," said Embiid. "What, 14 more games? We're almost there, and then we'll figure out the rest later, but I'm fine. Just gotta keep pushing."

