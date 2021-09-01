Embiid Claps Back at Media Amid New  Rumors

Throughout the entire Ben Simmons saga, Joel Embiid's name is one we heard very little. From the moment these two debuted, many people have questioned if their playstyles could co-exist. Now after multiple playoff runs falling short, the pair of All-Stars might have played their final game together.

No matter what people said over the years, Embiid never doubted his All-Star running mate. He always felt that both of them could be great together and lead the Sixers to a championship.

Since reports emerged of Simmons openly requesting out of Philadelphia, the rumor mill has gone into a frenzy. Some of the latest news emerging is that the team reportedly was forced to choose between their franchise cornerstones.

Embiid has never been one to shy away from voicing his opinion over the years. In light of these new rumors, he took to Twitter to give his side of things.

The MVP runner-up did not enjoy his name popping up in such rumors and still remained loyal to Simmons. Stating that he feels his All-Star teammate is an amazing player, and he "wants everyone back" this season.

Following that initial statement, Embiid posted to almost take a direct shot at the media one more time. He gave his thoughts on rumors being made up to cause drama and does not think people should be buying into them.

The relationship between Embiid and Simmons has always been something brought up in rumors. There have been countless occasions where people have stated the two don't get along despite no evidence.

Embiid did his best to stay out of this saga as it raged on but could not sit by on the sides any longer.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.