Sixers Rumors: Ben Simmons Wants Out of Philly, Will Not Report to Camp

Ben Simmons no longer wants to be a member of the Sixers, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Per Pompey's report, Simmons met with key members of the 76ers organization such as Managing Co-Partner Josh Harris, President of Basketball Operations Daryl Morey, General Manager Elton Brand, and Head Coach Doc Rivers in Los Angeles, where Simmons has been residing and training.

In order to get what he wants, Simmons reportedly told the Sixers' brass that he doesn't have any intentions of joining the team for training camp at their practice facility in Camden, New Jersey, next month if he's not traded by then.

The Sixers have done what they could to trade Simmons away this offseason following their disappointing second-round loss to the Atlanta Hawks in the playoffs. As Simmons had a rough series, the Sixers officially made him available to teams that might be interested in making a deal for the three-time All-Star.

So far, talks haven't gone very far. As Daryl Morey keeps his price tag on Simmons high, the Sixers haven't received any offers worth making. Many started to believe Simmons would start the 2021-2022 season with the Sixers as trade talks have stalled, but it seems the veteran guard has no intentions of playing in Philly again.

Playing the patient game has been a smart strategy for Morey, but he's beginning to lose leverage in the situation as Simmons' desire to move on is mutual. Holding onto the veteran guard into the season and allowing Simmons to raise his value from its all-time low after a bad series against Atlanta could've gotten the Sixers an opportunity to receive a better return for Simmons in the trade market.

Now that Simmons has no intentions of playing for the 76ers again, Morey might have to fastrack a trade and settle for less than what he was asking for all offseason long.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.