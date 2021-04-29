Joel Embiid Gives Encouraging Update on Injured Knee

The Sixers would continue their winning ways on Wednesday night against the Hawks. After picking up a blowout win over the Thunder on Monday, they would do the same to Atlanta.

Joel Embiid would have a short night in this game, only logging 25 minutes. During his time on the floor, it would be brought to attention that he was no longer wearing a knee brace. He has worn a brace on his left knee since returning from suffering a bone bruise.

Doc Rivers would be asked about this after the game, saying this isn't Embiid's first game out without the brace. Stating that it has been multiple games, he has gone without it.

"I think that was the plan from the beginning. It was more of a precautionary brace than a needed brace. I know he's happy to have it off. I can tell you that," Rivers said postgame.

Embiid would also be asked about not wearing the brace anymore and would give an encouraging update on how he feels.

"It's doing good. It's hard when you go from something so heavy to now. It kind of feels weird, but it's definitely better," said Embiid.

While Embiid has looked good in this short time playing without the brace, he still feels he has a way to go.

"I'm still not moving the way I was before, mainly because I'm trying to let the game come to me. Also, I don't want to push too much. I want to let it come to me. I don't want to skip steps," said the All-Star center.

Embiid would wrap things up by saying he feels that come playoffs, he will be back to where he was physically pre-injury.

The focus on health has been the driving force in Embiid's dominant season this year. His improved physical condition has allowed his game to reach new highs.

It appears that Embiid is still very locked in on his health. Hearing him talk about taking his time and not trying to force his recovery speaks volumes to the growth in his maturity.

No longer having to deal with the brace is big for Embiid with the postseason looming. After dealing with multiple injury concerns, the Sixers look to be getting fully healthy, and it couldn't be at a better time.

