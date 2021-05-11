Joel Embiid Ruled Out vs. Indiana Pacers Tuesday

The Philadelphia 76ers will be missing a few players when they take on the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday night on the road. Sixers All-Star center Joel Embiid will be among those who won't play.

On Monday, the team got a practice session in before flying out to Indiana. Although the veteran guard Furkan Korkmaz was a member of the session, Sixers head coach Doc Rivers wasn't sure if the Turkish guard would finally make his return or not.

Korkmaz has missed the Sixers' last couple of games as he's been dealing with a sprained ankle. Despite being a part of the team's practice session on Monday, the 76ers ruled Korkmaz out of Tuesday's game as he's not ready to return just yet.

Unlike Korkmaz, Sixers second-year guard Matisse Thybulle has been available in games but did not practice on Monday due to a hand injury. Over the weekend, Thybulle was seen diving for a loose ball and had his hand stepped on.

The young veteran had to head back to the locker room to get his hand checked out before getting cleared for action once again. Although Thybulle did return to finish the game, the Sixers will hold him out of Tuesday's game for precautionary reasons.

Lastly, the four-time All-Star Joel Embiid will also remain off the court. While Embiid has been questionable for the last couple of games due to injury management related to his knee, the Sixers' big man was questionable due to a non-COVID illness as Tuesday's matchup approached. While Doc Rivers wouldn't confirm whether Embiid traveled to Indiana or not, he did make it clear that Embiid won't play.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_ & Instagram: @JGrassoNBA.