Joel Embiid, Seth Curry Added to Injury Report vs. Suns

Just as it felt like the Philadelphia 76ers were starting to get fully healthy again, they started dealing with a few more setbacks. Last Friday, the Sixers were without Tobias Harris, Dwight Howard, Seth Curry, and George Hill against the Los Angeles Clippers.

On Monday, most of those guys returned to play against the Golden State Warriors as Curry, Howard, and Hill were cleared for action. Harris, who has been dealing with knee soreness, isn't dealing with anything too significant, according to Sixers head coach Doc Rivers.

But the team does want to take it easy with the standout forward to ensure that he's fully healthy next month when the playoffs roll around, as that's when the games matter the most. On Tuesday, the Sixers expected to enter Wednesday's game with Harris and Ben Simmons questionable.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team added two more names into the mix as Joel Embiid and Seth Curry are once again added to the injury report. The good news is neither player suffered any setbacks between Monday and Wednesday, but the Sixers are trying to be cautious with their starters.

Last month, when Embiid went down with a knee injury, the veteran center admitted he thought his season was over. Although he dodged a bullet and was only diagnosed with a bruised knee, he still had to miss ten straight games as a result.

While Embiid is once again back in action, the Sixers have him questionable on Wednesday due to injury management. As for Seth Curry, he's been dealing with a hip flexor. He did get the green light to play on Monday, but it seems he'll be a game-time decision for the 76ers on Wednesday night.

