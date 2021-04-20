Doc Rivers Not Concerned With Tobias Harris' Knee Injury

Tobias Harris would be one of the Sixers who would sit out Monday night against Golden State, marking the second straight game Harris has missed dealing with knee soreness.

During his pregame media availability, Doc Rivers indicated that Harris was likely not suiting up against the Warriors. He would dive more into the situation, saying that this is nothing he is concerned about.

"It's not load maintenance, and we're not concerned either. It'll get better. It's getting better. We're just very cautious, especially with him. I'm not concerned. It's not load management, it's definitely the knee, and I'm just going to let it get right," said Rivers.

Harris has arguably been the most consistent player on the team this season, so hearing Rivers downplay what he's going through is promising. As much as the team wants to finish atop the conference, being fully healthy for the playoffs is still the biggest priority.

Another sign that this knee trouble is nothing serious is Harris' performance against the Brooklyn Nets. Although he sat most of the fourth quarter because he was limping, he was still one of the best players on the floor that night.

Situations like this happen all the time in today's game. As the regular season winds down, teams will give their top guys added rest to deal with minor nagging injuries. This is even more important in a season like this, where injuries have plagued almost every team.

The Sixers have more than enough playable guys to fill a rotation and remain competitive in these finals weeks. Rivers is doing the smart thing by taking his time with Harris, as he will be relying on him heavily in the playoffs.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.