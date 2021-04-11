Joel Embiid is Struggling to Adjust to his Knee Brace

Ever since returning to the court last weekend after missing ten-straight games, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been sporting a noticeable brace on his knee to protect him from dealing with any further complications.

More than four weeks ago, Embiid landed awkwardly after a strong dunk attempted and hyperextended his knee. After undergoing tests and an MRI, the four-time All-Star was diagnosed with a bruised knee and forced to miss three week's worth of games.

Although he did return to the court last Saturday to play in the matchup against the Minnesota Timberwolves, he was ruled out the following night as the Sixers didn't want him playing the second night of a back-to-back just yet.

At this point, Embiid's cleared to play whenever he feels up for it. On Friday night, he competed against the New Orleans Pelicans, and on Saturday night, he also participated in the dominant win over the Oklahoma City Thunder despite having another awkward landing on his knee the previous night.

While Embiid is never one to make excuses for himself and often tends to criticize his own game more often than not, the big man did admit that he's had limitations since coming back -- and his knee brace has affected his game in a way.

“It just feels like every shot that I take, I just have a hitch," Embiid explained. "And it’s not a full-motion or it’s not as smooth as it was in the past, even when I make them. I just got to get used to it and get back to where I was before.”

Earlier this week, a frustrated Embiid admitted his free-throw shooting could use some work. Then on Friday night, Embiid returned to the floor moments after the Pelicans matchup ended to get some extra shots up after putting up just 14 points in New Orleans. While he had a much better shooting night in OKC, it's still taking Embiid some time to get used to the brace.

“[The brace affects] everything,” Embiid continued. “When you have a brace cutting that blood flow and blood circulation on your legs, my legs get tired fast. It’s an adjustment, but it’s there to protect me so I just got to keep doing it. The advice I always get is to keep shooting them. Miss or make, you got to keep taking them. Obviously, they haven’t been going in. A lot of it has to do with the brace and just getting back to myself.”

