Going into the 2022 NBA Playoffs, Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid was as healthy as can be. Although the big man's dealt with numerous injuries that kept him off the court for stretches in previous seasons, Embiid only dealt with one notable setback early on this year.

A battle with COVID-19 caused Embiid to miss nine-straight games back in November. Outside of that, Embiid only missed a few more games and never missed consecutive matchups for the rest of the season.

When the 2021-2022 regular season wrapped up, Embiid finished off the year by playing in a career-high of 68 games. And when the Sixers opened up their first-round series against the Toronto Raptors, Embiid was healthy and ready to go.

Through the first two games, Embiid dealt with some twisted ankles and some bruises, but he never suffered an injury that would risk him missing time on the court. The same went for Game 3, but the All-Star was clearly dealing with discomfort as he kept favoring his right hand throughout the matchup.

Embiid seemed fine as he hit a game-winning three to wrap up Game 3 with an overtime victory, but after the win, he told reporters that he was dealing with some sort of wrist injury.

“I don’t know exactly what happened," Embiid said. "I just started feeling pain. I think I might’ve twisted it, so we’re gonna see what’s going on tomorrow."

As it turns out, Embiid might've suffered a torn ligament in his thumb, according to Shams Charania of The Athletic.

Will Embiid Play Game 4?

The Sixers have an opportunity to put the Raptors away with a fourth-straight win on Saturday afternoon. While Embiid's setback might affect the big man on the court, it won't force him to stay off of it.

When the Sixers released their injury report ahead of Game 4, Embiid wasn't listed. According to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, that won't change. Although Embiid is dealing with pain and discomfort in his hand, he intends to play through it.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him for live updates on Twitter: @JGrasso_.