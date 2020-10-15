Changes are coming within the Philadelphia 76ers' organization. Following the Sixers' playoff series loss to the Boston Celtics back in August, Philly fired head coach Brett Brown after seven seasons.

After considering a handful of candidates, the Sixers' front office decided to extend an offer to former Los Angeles Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

A few days after parting ways with LA, Rivers became the Sixers' newest head coach. Since Rivers arrived, the 76ers have had two members of the organization find jobs elsewhere. Last week, 76ers assistant Kevin Young took on the opportunity to reunite with former Sixers assistant Monty Williams by joining the Phoenix Suns' staff.

On Tuesday, the Sixers' scouting department lost a key member as Philly's Director of Scouting, Phil Jabour, earned himself a position in the Sacramento Kings' front office as the team's Vice President of Player Personnel.

With two members of the organization leaving over the past week, Rivers and the Sixers are looking at prospects to add. Before, Rivers reportedly had an interest in bringing on former New Orleans Pelicans head coach Alvin Gentry to serve as a top assistant -- but Gentry took his talents over to Sacramento.

Now, Rivers is reportedly considering former Kings head coach Dave Joerger to take on the role. According to Frank Isola of ESPN's 'Around the Horn,' Joerger is "under consideration" to join Rivers' staff in Philly.

Joerger, who coached the Kings for three seasons from 2016 to 2019, was considered a potential prospect for the Sixers' head coaching vacancy back in August. Also, he recently interviewed for the Indiana Pacers' job. It's unclear where Joerger stands in the crowded race for the Pacers head coach position, but if he fails to obtain an offer, he could very well up in Philly after all.

