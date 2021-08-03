Sixers Lose Dwight Howard to Lakers in NBA Free Agency

Last offseason, the Philadelphia 76ers were applauded for the signing of Dwight Howard at the start of free agency. Considering the team needed to find a reliable backup center for its star Joel Embiid, Howard seemed to be the best fit for the job and was arguably the best center to back Embiid up in his young career.

Not only was Howard a solid addition on the court, but he was also a great locker room personality for a team that needed veteran leadership and somebody to help build a strong bond within the team.

Initially, Howard didn't intend to re-route to Philly to play with the Sixers. When free agency opened up last year, the veteran big man announced via Twitter he was returning to the Los Angeles Lakers.

However, the Lakers never extended an actual offer to Howard. So, shortly after he deleted his tweet, Howard inked a one-year deal with the Sixers.

Howard's lone season in Philly was solid. He came off the bench for 63 of the 69 games he appeared in. Averaging 17 minutes on the floor, Howard put up seven points per game and collected 8.4 rebounds per game.

Towards the end of the 2020-2021 season, Howard told fans he'd like to return to the Sixers for next season. Over the last couple of days, it's become clear that either wasn't an option for the veteran, or he changed his mind.

Several reports indicated that Howard wanted to reunite with the Los Angeles Lakers next season for the third time in his career. Two hours into the opening of free agency on Monday, Howard and the Lakers agreed to a deal, according to Adrain Wojnarowski of ESPN.

With Howard leaving Philly, the Sixers will be on the hunt for another center. Although they selected two bigs during last week's draft, the Sixers can't go into the 2021-2022 season relying on a second-rounder to back up Embiid. Therefore, landing a veteran center will become a priority this offseason.

