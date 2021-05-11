Dwight Howard: Returning To Sixers Would Be 'Dream Come True'

Multiple Sixers turned in a stellar performance in Saturday's 118-104 victory over the Detroit Pistons. One of those players was Dwight Howard, who recorded a double-double off the bench.

The veteran big man managed to finish with 19 points and 14 rebounds in just 22 minutes of action. He even stepped out and knocked down a three to cap off his performance.

After the game, Howard took to Instagram, posting multiple pictures of himself from the matchup, thanking God for his opportunity to continue to play the game he loves.

Many fans commented on the post, congratulating him on his performance. But there was one interaction that stood out.

One fan brought up Howard's impending free agency, saying that he hopes Howard remains with the Sixers moving forward. Howard responded by saying, "Me too. Would be a dream come true."

What to do with Howard is one of the many decisions the Sixers will have to make this upcoming offseason. Although he has only been here for one season, Howard's presence has been felt on and off the floor.

The Sixers' culture change is arguably one of the biggest things that stands out this season compared to last. This group feels like the most tight-knit groups the Sixers have had in years. Howard has played a big part in that improved culture.

Howard has been the unsung leader of the Sixers' bench, with multiple young players saying he has helped them get acclimated to the NBA. He has even been a great mentor to Joel Embiid, arguably being the best backup Embiid has had since entering the league.

The Dwight Howard experience has had its downsides, mainly in the form of technical fouls. But overall, his impact has been positive. His value could even potentially increase as the playoffs get ready to start.

Age is not that much of a concern as Howard keeps himself in incredible shape. If he is willing to return on the veteran's minimum again, it is a move the Sixers' front office should heavily consider.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.