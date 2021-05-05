Matisse Thybulle Blown Away by Recent All-Defense Buzz

Since entering the league, Philadelphia 76ers guard Matisse Thybulle has been a bit of an enigma. From beyond a four-year college player in the 'one and done' era to being a defensive specialist, players like him don't come around often.

In just his second season, Thybulle has shown to be an X-factor for the Sixers. Most teams would kill for a player with the defensive skills of Thybulle, and Doc Rivers has the luxury of bringing off his bench.

Teammates and coaches have raved about him about all season, but Thybulle has gotten some league-wide recognition as of late. In NBA.com's latest 'defensive player ladder,' Thybulle came in at the fifth spot.

Despite only playing around 20 minutes per night, Thybulle is beginning to be regarded as one of the best perimeter defenders in the league.

With this recent league-wide recognition, it increases Thybulle's buzz for All-Defensive team honors. Some even saying they feel the 23-year-old should be named to the first team.

After shootaround on Wednesday, Thybulle spoke to the media about his recent buzz. Saying it has been a cool moment for him as he wraps up his sophomore season.

"It's pretty cool because last year I would get frustrated because I'm trying to establish my identity in the league as a defender and trying to prove myself constantly. Guys like Tobias [Harris] and Mike [Scott] kept telling me last year you just keep doing what you're doing, and you'll become known around the league," said Thybulle.

Thybulle continued to praise the veterans in the Sixers' locker room. Saying that their mentorship and guidance helped him stick with it and be in the position he is now.

As the regular season comes to a close, Thybulle continues to display his top-level defensive play. One play that stands out recently came on Monday against the Chicago Bulls, where Tybulle picked up a block and steal in the same possession.

Despite only facing NBA talent for about a year and a half, Thybulle has shown he can handle any defensive matchup. His name undoubtedly deserves consideration when discussing the All-Defensive first-team.

Kevin McCormick covers the Philadelphia 76ers for South Jersey's 97.3 ESPN and Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @KevinMcCNBA.