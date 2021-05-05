Two Sixers Sit Atop NBA's Defensive Player Ladder

One thing Doc Rivers has proclaimed all season is that he expects the Sixers to be the league's top defensive team. With just seven games left to go in the regular season, his proclamation might become true.

In terms of statistics, the Sixers currently sit at second in the league in defense. Their 106.8 defensive rating is just .3 behind the Los Angeles Lakers for best in the NBA.

While the Sixers have one of the best team defenses, they also have some of the best individual defenders. The NBA's latest defensive player ladder is filled with Sixers' players.

Sitting in the top spot on the list is Ben Simmons. This might not come as a surprise, as he is viewed as a favorite for Defensive Player of the Year.

Simmons's versatility defensively is what lands him in the top spot. His ability to guard the opposing team's best player, regardless of position, puts him in the conversation for best defender in the league.

After leading the league in steals per game last season, he nears the top league leaders again. Simmons currently sits tied for third in the NBA in SPG at 1.7.

Matisse Thybulle is the next Sixer to appear, coming in at the fifth spot. The second-year defensive specialist continues to show that he is an enigma on that end of the floor.

Despite playing smaller minutes, Thybulle leaves his impact on the defensive end every game. He currently sits in third this season in total steals at 97. Both players above him have played at least 300 more minutes during the year.

Sixers' players and coaches have praised this duo all season, but they are starting to get league-wide recognition. Doc Rivers has even gone as far as to say they are the best defensive wing duo he's ever coached.

Seeing both Simmons and Thybulle being listed bodes well for them for league awards. Simmons is a lock for the All-Defensive first-team, but this might open the door for Thybulle to join him as well.

Thybulle is arguably one of the league's best perimeter defenders. The issue lies in his scale of minutes. Playing time aside, both players should find themselves on the defensive first team.

