Sixers Limited Partner Michael Rubin Reacts to Josh Harris' Decision to Cancel Pay Cuts

Justin Grasso

Philadelphia 76ers Managing Partner Josh Harris was in the spotlight for all of the wrong reasons on Tuesday. It all started at the beginning of the week when it was reported that Sixers employees were going to be asked to take a pay cut of up to 20-percent as the NBA is on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Considering the team is run by multiple billionaires, the backlash coming the Sixers' way was inevitable. In a time of need like this, Harris could've looked like the good guy and kept everything the way it is for the time being.

But that's not the direction he planned on going in. For that, the Sixers' Managing Partner received tons of backlash from NBA fans, Philadelphians, and even his own partners apparently. Late on Monday night, it was reported that one Sixers' partner, in particular, was 'outraged' by this decision.

As it turns out, it was Sixers' Limited Partner, Michael Rubin, who did not agree with this move. "Michael Rubin is upset and outraged over the team deciding to reduce certain employees' payment by up to 20-percent, temporarily," said Shams Charania of The Atheltic. "Rubin was not believed to be part of the decision-making process this week among the ownership level."

Considering Harris was under fire for most of the day on Tuesday, the Sixers' Managing Partner decided to erase his plan. "After listening to our staff and players, it’s clear that was the wrong decision," Harris said in a statement, which he issued on Tuesday. "We have reversed it and will be paying these employees their full salaries."

Although he didn't agree with the initial plan, Sixers' Limited Partner, Michael Rubin, was satisfied to see everything go back in the right direction. While he acknowledged the organization was wrong for the initial thought-process -- Rubin claims he is "appreciative" of the feedback that the Sixers received on Tuesday.

Justin Grasso covers the Philadelphia 76ers for Sports Illustrated. You can follow him on Twitter: @JGrasso_

